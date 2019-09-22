ASMR at The Louvre

Oddly Satisfying

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response usually has a certain look on online channels, but the French YouTuber Paris ASMR wanted to take things slightly further with his video shot in the Louvre museum and the help of WhisperRed’s voice. ASMR is a perceptual sensory phenomenon, likened to meditation, which encompasses a pleasant and calming “tingling” sensation localized to the scalp and neck in those able to experience it. These sensations are triggered by specific auditory and visual stimuli such as whispering, personal attention, and even being the subject of a physician's clinical examination. People looking to experience ASMR turn to the website “YouTube” where videos have been produced that utilize these triggers. These videos are generally watched by users in a quiet environment to achieve the relaxing effect of ASMR.

“Where we are needed, where everything resonates and calls out to us. When you go to the Louvre, you see so many people heading to the same works of art. Making a selfie and showing themselves in the museum, but not in the paintings. tool to feel like being in the painting. ASMR is a tingling sensation that you can feel that some people can feel in the scalp and that goes down the neck. Even the spine sometimes. It's a sensation that connects you to a moment, sometimes a very simple moment. That's what I wanted to show in this video. It's not all about sounds added to an image. It's more a point of view – a way of being when you visit a museum,” Paris ASMR tells Brut.

Prior to the social consensus that led to what is now the ubiquitous adoption of the term, other names were proposed and discussed at a number of locations including the Steady Health forum, the Society of Sensationalists Yahoo! group and the Unnamed Feeling Blog. Proposed formal names included "auditory induced head orgasm", "attention induced euphoria" and "attention induced observant euphoria", while colloquial terms in usage included "brain massage", "head tingle", "brain tingle", "spine tingle" and "brain orgasm". erous media outlets have reported on ASMR; however, this phenomenon is not very well understood just yet.

Brut.