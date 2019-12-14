Astronaut describes her experience in space

Claudie Haigneré, the first French woman in space, puts into words the thrilling experience of leaving Earth.
36 comments
Robert G.an hour
Space maybe the final frontier but its made in a hollywood basement
Mohamed H.6 hours
Ha ha ha ha......
Musa Y.8 hours
I have news for you, the world is flat There’s a fake sun in antarctica, they’re doing it to make the world believe it’s a ball. World big sun small Antarctica ice walls around us in circles There’s a continent beyond the walls of ice The floor of the universe, the world There’s no way out the world The sun you got the moon and stars are swimming in the water
Wendel R.9 hours
I watch her movies 100 times...300 rise of the impire cause she's so hot..
Rachael M.10 hours
😮😮😮😮😮
Elham D.13 hours
had lmoumathila li glti dk nhaaar?
Abba A.13 hours
Bravo a ces femmes qui sont allés à la station spatiale internationale et qui ont très bien détaillé leurs les émotions et les effets de l'extraction terrestre . Chapeau et merci !
Luis S.14 hours
What space they talking about?! Lmao hahaha 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
Hamza S.17 hours
hamare favourite
Asif S.18 hours
You deserve this....
Shefaat A.20 hours
She's beautiful
Ison N.20 hours
French language is like a tongue twister but is beautiful to listen to at the same time
Babar A.21 hours
Rein nei bolta ,
Armaghaan A.a day
Eva Jee :']]
Mohamed A.a day
What is the language
Fahad Y.a day
ye lo.
Mikram K.a day
you are 300 rise movie bast
김현민a day
Recommended keknya nih
Vaughn J.a day
Seen her naked😂
Mar L.a day
Thank you, Madam.