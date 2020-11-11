back

BBoy Haiper: the story of an extraordinary dancer

"They'd say: 'You use crutches, there's no way you'll be able to come on stage with us.'" He couldn't walk as a child. Now he's a competitive break dancer.

11/11/2020 10:59 PM
1 comment

  • Cynthia L.
    28 minutes

    You're an inspiration to all.

