back
BBoy Haiper: the story of an extraordinary dancer
"They'd say: 'You use crutches, there's no way you'll be able to come on stage with us.'" He couldn't walk as a child. Now he's a competitive break dancer.
11/11/2020 10:59 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:09
BBoy Haiper: the story of an extraordinary dancer
- 3:15
Ballerina with Alzheimer's gets back memory of her routine
- 3:40
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gave a powerful speech months before his death
- 3:47
The life of John Lewis
- 5:28
This man shatters gender stereotypes by wearing skirts and heels
- 3:09
TikTok star embraces alopecia
1 comment
Cynthia L.28 minutes
You're an inspiration to all.