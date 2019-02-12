back

Bionic Babe Shares LGBTQ Dating Stories

She’s queer, has a bionic arm, and unapologetic about both. That’s why her dating column is fire! Special thanks to Dayna Troisi.

02/12/2019 8:02 PMupdated: 02/13/2019 4:19 PM
  • 434.0k
  • 15

Brut. Originals

6 comments

  • Ethan M.
    06/27/2019 05:16

    Nah u straight ugly that's what u fat hoe

  • Chas R.
    06/26/2019 14:21

    This stuff is so dumb. People always want to be treated special for supposedly sometbing they were born as (queer) look at me look at me

  • Icarus H.
    06/25/2019 19:19

    She said she thick😂😂😂 she liar is what she is

  • Gangadhar S.
    02/13/2019 10:31

    Power full positive energy ,keep it up.

  • Nor A.
    02/13/2019 07:19

    Ratana Kimberly Woon

  • Brut
    02/12/2019 23:27

    Learn more about Dayna here: https://www.daynatroisi.com