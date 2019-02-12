Bionic Babe Shares LGBTQ Dating Stories

She’s queer, has a bionic arm, and unapologetic about both. That’s why her dating column is fire! Special thanks to Dayna Troisi.
6 comments
Ethan M.06/27/2019 05:16
Nah u straight ugly that's what u fat hoe
Chas R.06/26/2019 14:21
This stuff is so dumb. People always want to be treated special for supposedly sometbing they were born as (queer) look at me look at me
Icarus H.06/25/2019 19:19
She said she thick😂😂😂 she liar is what she is
Gangadhar S.02/13/2019 10:31
Power full positive energy ,keep it up.
Nor A.02/13/2019 07:19
Ratana Kimberly Woon
Brut02/12/2019 23:27
Learn more about Dayna here: https://www.daynatroisi.com