back

Breaking stereotypes about asexuality

"I'll get a comment that calls me a virgin loser and one that calls me a slut." She's asexual. And a lingerie model. Yasmin Benoit is tearing down stereotypes about her identity…

12/12/2020 9:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:38

    Breaking stereotypes about asexuality

  2. 4:44

    Community fridge brings food to Brooklyn neighborhood

  3. 4:30

    The life of Elliot Page

  4. 4:12

    Is 'cancel culture' really helping us?

  5. 2:35

    Argentine lawmaker gives impassioned speech on abortion

  6. 6:18

    The story of the Black Lives Matter movement

3 comments

  • Stiliyan S.
    29 minutes

    Ugliest thing ever

  • Nevin S.
    44 minutes

    another Leftard spreading the pathogen of sexual perversion for the kiddies- sick sick sick- Rigged election

  • Scott M.
    an hour

    She just said we should fight racism and then knocked white people in literally the same sentence. That tells me everything I need to know about her.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.