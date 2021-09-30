back
Britney Spears' conservatorship, explained
After 13 years, Britney Spears is free from her father's control, after he was suspended from her conservatorship. Here's everything you need to know about the #FreeBritney movement's fight for Britney's freedom ...
09/30/2021 7:59 PM
24 comments
Deirdre L.4 hours
❤️💪
Evelyn W.4 hours
Good
Samantha D.5 hours
Cmon Britney, you've got this x
Ben Jackson6 hours
Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
AKhmad S.9 hours
FreeBritney ❤❤❤
Liam I.14 hours
Free who?
Maria C.a day
I am happy
Christina S.a day
He should be made to pay back all of the money he so greedily spent. Everyone should. They put her threw hell. ..
Amy P.a day
Free Brittany!!!
Florin G.a day
Tatăl lui Britney tine la curent cu noutățile apărute de fica lui pentru a putea face cuplu perfect cu cineva care poate fi foarte recunoscător pentru Britney Spears și respect reciproc ok mulțumesc frumos pentru respectul dumneavoastră cu bine și sănătate multa sănătate
Jennifer M.a day
Where is here sister in all of this?
Nurul A.2 days
ur twin story
Yessin H.2 days
💚
Rose D.2 days
I listened to Rose's audiobook last year. Brave. One of the best books I've had read to me.
Alan T.2 days
Just shows fame and fortune doesn't make you happy
Peter R.2 days
Free Britney 👍
Chris B.2 days
NO ONE CARES FFS
Lauren H.2 days
https://gofund.me/02368ec1
Ben Jackson2 days
Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Rakesh G.2 days
Just pointing a simple fact that we've seen many celebrities in Britney's position who have ended up heavily abusing drugs/alcohol and later dying or ending up in jail and going bankrupt. This conservatorship might have been the one thing that helped her avoid that fate.