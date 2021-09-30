back

Britney Spears' conservatorship, explained

After 13 years, Britney Spears is free from her father's control, after he was suspended from her conservatorship. Here's everything you need to know about the #FreeBritney movement's fight for Britney's freedom ...

09/30/2021 7:59 PM

Pop Culture

24 comments

  • Deirdre L.
    4 hours

    ❤️💪

  • Evelyn W.
    4 hours

    Good

  • Samantha D.
    5 hours

    Cmon Britney, you've got this x

  • Ben Jackson
    6 hours

  • AKhmad S.
    9 hours

    FreeBritney ❤❤❤

  • Liam I.
    14 hours

    Free who?

  • Maria C.
    a day

    I am happy

  • Christina S.
    a day

    He should be made to pay back all of the money he so greedily spent. Everyone should. They put her threw hell. ..

  • Amy P.
    a day

    Free Brittany!!!

  • Florin G.
    a day

    Tatăl lui Britney tine la curent cu noutățile apărute de fica lui pentru a putea face cuplu perfect cu cineva care poate fi foarte recunoscător pentru Britney Spears și respect reciproc ok mulțumesc frumos pentru respectul dumneavoastră cu bine și sănătate multa sănătate

  • Jennifer M.
    a day

    Where is here sister in all of this?

  • Nurul A.
    2 days

    ur twin story

  • Yessin H.
    2 days

    💚

  • Rose D.
    2 days

    I listened to Rose's audiobook last year. Brave. One of the best books I've had read to me.

  • Alan T.
    2 days

    Just shows fame and fortune doesn't make you happy

  • Peter R.
    2 days

    Free Britney 👍

  • Chris B.
    2 days

    NO ONE CARES FFS

  • Lauren H.
    2 days

    https://gofund.me/02368ec1

  • Ben Jackson
    2 days

  • Rakesh G.
    2 days

    Just pointing a simple fact that we've seen many celebrities in Britney's position who have ended up heavily abusing drugs/alcohol and later dying or ending up in jail and going bankrupt. This conservatorship might have been the one thing that helped her avoid that fate.