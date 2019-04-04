Bruce Lee's Daughter Revives His Lost TV Project

Shannon Lee brought her dad's long lost TV series to life, nearly 50 years after his death. Special thanks to Warrior on Cinemax.
Your father was awesome, he's my hero 👍👍👍👍
The best
Hi
Mi idolo de tds los tiempos.el unico..!!
Bruce Lee was the man in his era
Cool
Miss him so much.im in fresno.
I believe that you have a Chinese bloodline
Vale verga esta el audio en inglés, y ponen subtitulos en inglés
Oh man.. Some americans will hate this show. They're casted as the villain and not the hero. Lol 😂
I love that man and his movies gone way to soon
She needs some bodyguards or something...
Watched the first episode, fricking amazing!
Did anybody know about Ehsan Shafiq,he was something more than the Bruce Lee
If yall love bruce you got to love his master ip man.
definitely something for you
Mika McFadden I wanna see this!!
I support this ten thousand percent. I’m only sorry my dad is dead and won’t be able to see it. He was a huge fan and would have loved it so much.
Learn more about the series here: https://www.cinemax.com/warrior https://bruceleefoundation.org/
I remember the days we would go watch Bruce Lee movies after the movie was over come outside trying to practice his moves those were simpler times then present day