Bruce Lee's Daughter Revives His Lost TV Project

Shannon Lee brought her dad's long lost TV series to life, nearly 50 years after his death. Special thanks to Warrior on Cinemax.

04/04/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 04/11/2019 1:42 PM
20 comments

  • Casey B.
    04/30/2019 15:05

    Your father was awesome, he's my hero 👍👍👍👍

  • Orlando A.
    04/30/2019 02:10

    The best

  • Sharabaga A.
    04/29/2019 08:18

    Hi

  • Ruben O.
    04/28/2019 20:39

    Mi idolo de tds los tiempos.el unico..!!

  • Vincent G.
    04/26/2019 14:01

    Bruce Lee was the man in his era

  • Kevin C.
    04/25/2019 20:45

    Cool

  • Rodney K.
    04/19/2019 08:29

    Miss him so much.im in fresno.

  • Renéth A.
    04/18/2019 15:14

    I believe that you have a Chinese bloodline

  • Darinel D.
    04/18/2019 04:56

    Vale verga esta el audio en inglés, y ponen subtitulos en inglés

  • Jessica T.
    04/13/2019 11:39

    Oh man.. Some americans will hate this show. They're casted as the villain and not the hero. Lol 😂

  • Lana I.
    04/11/2019 20:54

    I love that man and his movies gone way to soon

  • Ki A.
    04/10/2019 03:40

    She needs some bodyguards or something...

  • Eric M.
    04/07/2019 19:25

    Watched the first episode, fricking amazing!

  • Nasir M.
    04/06/2019 01:40

    Did anybody know about Ehsan Shafiq,he was something more than the Bruce Lee

  • Latricia F.
    04/05/2019 09:40

    If yall love bruce you got to love his master ip man.

  • Eugénie B.
    04/04/2019 21:21

    definitely something for you

  • Johnny W.
    04/04/2019 20:31

    Mika McFadden I wanna see this!!

  • Kaylee N.
    04/04/2019 18:26

    I support this ten thousand percent. I’m only sorry my dad is dead and won’t be able to see it. He was a huge fan and would have loved it so much.

  • Brut
    04/04/2019 17:09

    Learn more about the series here: https://www.cinemax.com/warrior https://bruceleefoundation.org/

  • Randale C.
    04/04/2019 10:43

    I remember the days we would go watch Bruce Lee movies after the movie was over come outside trying to practice his moves those were simpler times then present day