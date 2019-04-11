back

Calypso Rose, Feminist Icon

Calypso Rose will be the oldest artist ever to perform at Coachella. Over her decades-long career, she has fought against sexism and the mistreatment of women.

04/11/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 04/11/2019 1:14 PM
  • 1.3m
  • 730

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

546 comments

  • Mary C.
    11/02/2019 23:00

    God-bless you Calypso rose

  • Icenie J.
    09/28/2019 13:22

    Blessings on you

  • Gemma L.
    09/11/2019 17:00

    I do not care who she is married to .a donkey. dog man woman she still our queen of calypos. love you sister

  • Estrella C.
    07/20/2019 05:59

    helemaal kijken...

  • Marla H.
    06/29/2019 17:55

    Love! Love! This woman has always been someone I've looked up to! Yes! Bless up to Mama Calypso Rose! 🌹

  • Nancy W.
    06/22/2019 22:43

    💙🙂💚😍💛😎💜😃💝🤣💖😂

  • Joyci P.
    06/15/2019 10:26

    Hippaaaaa 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽

  • Melissa G.
    06/14/2019 19:36

    Aww Mama Rose you so cute. Thank you for standing up for all women. I sure appreciate you mama. We need more women like you .❤️🌹 I love you sweet mama Rose.

  • Justisia C.
    06/14/2019 19:13

    She sounds like Mami

  • Rowan Z.
    06/14/2019 07:45

    Power woman!

  • Zinzi H.
    06/14/2019 04:20

    Take a look at this ...

  • Yvette L.
    06/13/2019 21:16

    🙏🏼💕🌟

  • Julia R.
    06/12/2019 14:41

    You are so SWEET...MAMA 🌹 ROSE

  • Mary A.
    06/11/2019 09:10

    🌹

  • Charlotte S.
    06/11/2019 02:49

    Love thy self......

  • Qiqi C.
    06/11/2019 00:53

    We love you Calypso Rose. Thank you beautiful Caribbean queen. 🇬🇾❤❤❤

  • Anitra S.
    06/10/2019 21:52

    💘

  • Mary S.
    06/10/2019 21:20

    Every time I see you Calypso Rose you put a smile on my face. I salute you.

  • La S.
    06/10/2019 19:51

    I love the message

  • Sara J.
    06/10/2019 14:59

    la AMO