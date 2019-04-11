back
Calypso Rose, Feminist Icon
Calypso Rose will be the oldest artist ever to perform at Coachella. Over her decades-long career, she has fought against sexism and the mistreatment of women.
04/11/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 04/11/2019 1:14 PM
- 1.3m
- 11.1k
- 730
546 comments
Mary C.11/02/2019 23:00
God-bless you Calypso rose
Icenie J.09/28/2019 13:22
Blessings on you
Gemma L.09/11/2019 17:00
I do not care who she is married to .a donkey. dog man woman she still our queen of calypos. love you sister
Estrella C.07/20/2019 05:59
helemaal kijken...
Marla H.06/29/2019 17:55
Love! Love! This woman has always been someone I've looked up to! Yes! Bless up to Mama Calypso Rose! 🌹
Nancy W.06/22/2019 22:43
💙🙂💚😍💛😎💜😃💝🤣💖😂
Joyci P.06/15/2019 10:26
Hippaaaaa 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽
Melissa G.06/14/2019 19:36
Aww Mama Rose you so cute. Thank you for standing up for all women. I sure appreciate you mama. We need more women like you .❤️🌹 I love you sweet mama Rose.
Justisia C.06/14/2019 19:13
She sounds like Mami
Rowan Z.06/14/2019 07:45
Power woman!
Zinzi H.06/14/2019 04:20
Take a look at this ...
Yvette L.06/13/2019 21:16
🙏🏼💕🌟
Julia R.06/12/2019 14:41
You are so SWEET...MAMA 🌹 ROSE
Mary A.06/11/2019 09:10
🌹
Charlotte S.06/11/2019 02:49
Love thy self......
Qiqi C.06/11/2019 00:53
We love you Calypso Rose. Thank you beautiful Caribbean queen. 🇬🇾❤❤❤
Anitra S.06/10/2019 21:52
💘
Mary S.06/10/2019 21:20
Every time I see you Calypso Rose you put a smile on my face. I salute you.
La S.06/10/2019 19:51
I love the message
Sara J.06/10/2019 14:59
la AMO