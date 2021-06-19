back
Caught between Ghana and America: this film tells a new immigrant story
"I wanted to show what my Black looks like." Filmmaker Nana Mensah spoke to Brut about digging into her own roots to tell the story of an immigrant caught between Ghana and America...
06/19/2021 7:58 PM
4 comments
Hakeem S.3 hours
Carlos S.7 hours
Have a healthy body is about you, not about what others will think..🙄🙄
Brut7 hours
The film, "Queen of Glory," premiered at the Festival: https://variety.com/2021/film/reviews/queen-of-glory-review-1234995781/
Giorgos G.8 hours
counting calories=western oppresive...okay