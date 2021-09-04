back
Celebrities pledge their support for LGBTQ+ youth
These celebrities spoke out against anti-trans bills and showed their support for LGBTQ+ youth during the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards.
04/09/2021 12:28 PM
- New
And even more
- 1:48
Celebrities pledge their support for LGBTQ+ youth
- 6:25
Two Muslim women in France discuss Islamophobia and wearing a hijab
- 6:51
The life of Amanda Gorman
- 5:29
For young actors, Broadway dreams crushed by the pandemic
- 4:26
Redefining what it means to have a "ballerina body"
- 0:57
DMX interview: "I will be the voice of the street 'til I die."
7 comments
Jeffrey S.42 minutes
This is msm programming. This is social media programming. This is Hollywood programming. Kids should not be deciding what gender they are. We need to stop this programming.
Ransford C.an hour
Shut up you perverts
Jumar T.an hour
🤮🤮🤮🤮
Jan P.an hour
Lol 🤣 Support from absolutely unknown and random tards 😅 This is just tragic 😀
Stick M.an hour
mental illness
Wilson M.an hour
Sick either he. Or a she
Frank N.an hour
Shouldn't be any trans children, they are not old enough to make life long decisions. It's call child abuse.