Celebrities pledge their support for LGBTQ+ youth

These celebrities spoke out against anti-trans bills and showed their support for LGBTQ+ youth during the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards.

04/09/2021 12:28 PM
7 comments

  • Jeffrey S.
    42 minutes

    This is msm programming. This is social media programming. This is Hollywood programming. Kids should not be deciding what gender they are. We need to stop this programming.

  • Ransford C.
    an hour

    Shut up you perverts

  • Jumar T.
    an hour

    🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Jan P.
    an hour

    Lol 🤣 Support from absolutely unknown and random tards 😅 This is just tragic 😀

  • Stick M.
    an hour

    mental illness

  • Wilson M.
    an hour

    Sick either he. Or a she

  • Frank N.
    an hour

    Shouldn't be any trans children, they are not old enough to make life long decisions. It's call child abuse.

