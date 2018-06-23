back
Chloë Grace Moretz Fighting To End Conversion Therapy
Gay conversion therapy is still happening in the U.S., and through increased awareness, Chloë Grace Moretz is hoping her new movie can help put a stop to it.
06/23/2018 1:27 PMupdated: 10/04/2019 1:32 PM
Whoever bullies a person for their sexual orientation is clearly wrong and must be disciplined, but talking against gay conversion is what they're meant to do, it was called back then gender disphoria whereas today even doctors and psychologists have to change the nature of their jobs to fullfil their definitions of gender orientations based on their feelings and not other factors.
