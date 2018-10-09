back
Clothing Line Celebrates All Shapes and Sizes
Calling out brands for not being "serious" about body positivity, she started a clothing line that celebrates the body types that aren't on the runway. Thanks to SmartGlamour.
10/09/2018 5:01 PM
- 1.1m
- 7.9k
- 186
132 comments
Moussa D.11/30/2018 17:35
KO
Md H.11/29/2018 15:19
Hi sexy
Azam F.11/29/2018 08:03
Very nice girl
Hamra B.11/29/2018 06:25
hi
Manoj K.11/28/2018 03:02
Hi
Ramzan Z.11/26/2018 05:53
Wow wonderful beautiful & nice
GM S.11/23/2018 15:20
Okokokok
Wali K.11/23/2018 00:14
Very nice
Carmenza P.11/21/2018 02:16
Excelente,que haya bonitos y buenos modelos para las personas de talla grande !!!! Felicitaciones...😍
Claudius B.11/20/2018 12:57
Great job. This is the real deal. Do the sizes seen on major runways even sell? The sizes we see everyday are the ones I see displayed here, and this platform allows regular sized women to actually identity what suits them best from the fashion designs supplied by designers
Amrik A.11/20/2018 12:47
WEST WORLD IS NOW ACT ORIGINAL AND LEAVING BEHIND THE FAKE.
Goldi G.11/20/2018 09:56
Hi Nice🤗😋😋😋💕💕💕💕👌👌👍
Ramzan Z.11/20/2018 05:49
Wow beautiful
Mansur A.11/18/2018 12:23
Hi
Lal R.11/15/2018 16:06
Xxc
Aqsa T.11/15/2018 12:24
Marvellous superbbb
Erdener B.11/12/2018 15:09
HAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAAHHAA
Mag F.11/11/2018 18:38
génial et courage
Godwin P.11/11/2018 11:42
Type 2 Diabetes says hi
Souleymane S.11/10/2018 19:15
Magnifique beauté