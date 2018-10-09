back

Clothing Line Celebrates All Shapes and Sizes

Calling out brands for not being "serious" about body positivity, she started a clothing line that celebrates the body types that aren't on the runway. Thanks to SmartGlamour.

    11/21/2018 02:16

    Excelente,que haya bonitos y buenos modelos para las personas de talla grande !!!! Felicitaciones...😍

    11/20/2018 12:57

    Great job. This is the real deal. Do the sizes seen on major runways even sell? The sizes we see everyday are the ones I see displayed here, and this platform allows regular sized women to actually identity what suits them best from the fashion designs supplied by designers

    11/20/2018 12:47

    WEST WORLD IS NOW ACT ORIGINAL AND LEAVING BEHIND THE FAKE.

    11/11/2018 18:38

    génial et courage

    11/11/2018 11:42

    Type 2 Diabetes says hi

