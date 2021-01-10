back
Common Creates Ep. 3: Behind the Scenes of Common’s video for “When We Move”
“The song made me think about the beauty of Blackness, the power of Blackness.” Brut followed the making of Common's video for “When We Move,” featuring Black Thought and Seun Kuti.
10/01/2021 12:58 PM
7 comments
Ben Jackson6 hours
Coy W.12 hours
Beautiful
Vee D.21 hours
Awesome 👏
Ruth S.a day
Lots of pretty black women.
John C.a day
Whiteness = Bad? Blackness = Good?
Full P.a day
😍😍😍😍
Bruta day
