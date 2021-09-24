back
Common Creates: How Common wrote the lyrics to “A Beautiful Revolution Pt.2” (Ep.2)
Rapper, poet, legendary lyricist... Here’s an inside look at how Common wrote the lyrics to his new album, “A Beautiful Revolution Pt.2.” This is the second episode of our three-part series #CommonCreates.
09/24/2021 12:58 PM
17 comments
Miguel T.21 hours
Not as legendary as Percee P.
Gilbert C.a day
He sucks.
Linda C.a day
Nice
Tya R.a day
Common I’ve met u a couple of times walked and talked with . U r a very good person with love and affection for people who r or were in a very bad place in lyfe! But that didn’t stop what u did too help the people locked in that box . I appreciate all that u have done for so many people … It was a pleasure too talk with u in 2017 perhaps I will see u in a concert that a pay for next time… May God continue too bless u in all that u do my young black King , send lots of love and light too u and urs ✨💫✨🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾u so positive I love ur lyfe 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💙💙💙
Dewayne P.a day
He leads by example#RespectKing✊
Kathy T.a day
Super talented
Brian F.2 days
Common...go on King...keep being you keep inspiring!!!!!!
Brian F.2 days
I really hope my people can KEEP IT POSITIVE on this thread!
Kyle T.2 days
Absolutely rakim!!!!
Invisi M.3 days
Common, I respect your black hippie vibe, but I'm peeping game. All your spiritually grounded female friends just happen to be fine as hell. Anyway, the body change line in this is perfect bro. Hopefully, sistas can embrace their natural beauty again.
Mikel C.3 days
The corniest rapper of all times besides vanilla ice
Sean P.3 days
Sound like it gonna be WACK! 🤣😂🤣😂 Just buy her the apartment building.
Ekemini L.3 days
core Fela Kuti vibes.
Sean K.4 days
Wish a lot of people had Common Sense appreciate you sir ❤️💪🏽
Sonny W.4 days
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWdWwRrQo3A
Princess T.5 days
I loooove him. Ur amazing Common. Nothing about u is common.
Full P.5 days
🙌🙌🙌🙌