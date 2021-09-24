back

Common Creates: How Common wrote the lyrics to “A Beautiful Revolution Pt.2” (Ep.2)

Rapper, poet, legendary lyricist... Here’s an inside look at how Common wrote the lyrics to his new album, “A Beautiful Revolution Pt.2.” This is the second episode of our three-part series #CommonCreates.

09/24/2021 12:58 PM

17 comments

  • Miguel T.
    21 hours

    Not as legendary as Percee P.

  • Gilbert C.
    a day

    He sucks.

  • Linda C.
    a day

    Nice

  • Tya R.
    a day

    Common I’ve met u a couple of times walked and talked with . U r a very good person with love and affection for people who r or were in a very bad place in lyfe! But that didn’t stop what u did too help the people locked in that box . I appreciate all that u have done for so many people … It was a pleasure too talk with u in 2017 perhaps I will see u in a concert that a pay for next time… May God continue too bless u in all that u do my young black King , send lots of love and light too u and urs ✨💫✨🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾u so positive I love ur lyfe 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💙💙💙

  • Dewayne P.
    a day

    He leads by example#RespectKing✊

  • Kathy T.
    a day

    Super talented

  • Brian F.
    2 days

    Common...go on King...keep being you keep inspiring!!!!!!

  • Brian F.
    2 days

    I really hope my people can KEEP IT POSITIVE on this thread!

  • Kyle T.
    2 days

    Absolutely rakim!!!!

  • Invisi M.
    3 days

    Common, I respect your black hippie vibe, but I'm peeping game. All your spiritually grounded female friends just happen to be fine as hell. Anyway, the body change line in this is perfect bro. Hopefully, sistas can embrace their natural beauty again.

  • Mikel C.
    3 days

    The corniest rapper of all times besides vanilla ice

  • Sean P.
    3 days

    Sound like it gonna be WACK! 🤣😂🤣😂 Just buy her the apartment building.

  • Ekemini L.
    3 days

    core Fela Kuti vibes.

  • Sean K.
    4 days

    Wish a lot of people had Common Sense appreciate you sir ❤️💪🏽

  • Sonny W.
    4 days

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWdWwRrQo3A

  • Princess T.
    5 days

    I loooove him. Ur amazing Common. Nothing about u is common.

  • Full P.
    5 days

    🙌🙌🙌🙌