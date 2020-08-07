back
Deaf and tearing up the dance floor
He might not hear the music, but this deaf man absolutely kills it on the dance floor.🕺 Special thanks to Shaheem. 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
05/07/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 8:58 AM
