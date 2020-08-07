back

Deaf and tearing up the dance floor

He might not hear the music, but this deaf man absolutely kills it on the dance floor.🕺 Special thanks to Shaheem. 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b

05/07/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 8:58 AM

And even more

  1. 3:00

    Lebanon: young people are mobilizing after deadly explosion

  2. 3:10

    Actor Fayssal Bazzi on breaking stereotypes on screen

  3. 3:04

    TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing

  4. 4:37

    The rise of Wheelchair Motocross

  5. 6:58

    The story of Sacha Baron Cohen

  6. 3:21

    The "Vogue Challenge": Black creatives call for diversity in fashion

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.