Director Amber Sealey on making a different kind of Ted Bundy movie
There’s no shortage of films about serial killer Ted Bundy – but this feminist filmmaker wanted to tell a different story: how pathetic he really was.
06/12/2021 8:35 PM
Amber Sealey’s “No Man of God” premiered at the Film Festival. Brut is partnering with the Tribeca Film Festival, bringing you the stories accompanying New Yorkers as their city reopens. For more information: https://tribecafilm.com/