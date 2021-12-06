back

Director Amber Sealey on making a different kind of Ted Bundy movie

There’s no shortage of films about serial killer Ted Bundy – but this feminist filmmaker wanted to tell a different story: how pathetic he really was.

06/12/2021 8:35 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:40

    Director Amber Sealey on making a different kind of Ted Bundy movie

  2. 9:51

    The life of Kim Kardashian

  3. 4:29

    Meet Zimbabwe's first ever wine-tasting team

  4. 6:10

    The life of Anthony Bourdain

  5. 8:40

    The life of Lin-Manuel Miranda

  6. 4:33

    The life of Logan Paul

1 comment

  • Brut
    22 minutes

    Amber Sealey’s “No Man of God” premiered at the Film Festival. Brut is partnering with the Tribeca Film Festival, bringing you the stories accompanying New Yorkers as their city reopens. For more information: https://tribecafilm.com/