Diversity is now fashionable at New York Fashion Week
Diversity and inclusion are taking center stage at New York Fashion Week, coming after a controversial — some are calling it racist — design choice by Gucci. 👀
02/14/2019 8:58 PMupdated: 06/21/2019 4:19 PM
7 comments
Norman C.02/16/2019 11:18
Like.
Brut02/15/2019 14:06
Tired of seeing his culture misrepresented in fashion, this Native American designer created his own line of clothes to celebrate his culture.
Love H.02/15/2019 08:04
Yesssss
Elain J.02/15/2019 01:58
I can't looks nice
Indra L.02/14/2019 23:31
Where are the older ladies who really have the buying power?
Linda A.02/14/2019 21:21
I love to see the different body types and nationalities but some of the styles just aren’t for me!
Grace D.02/14/2019 21:06
So ugly.