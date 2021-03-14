back
Dolly Parton receives vaccine she helped fund
Dolly Parton receives the vaccine she donated $1 million to fund. The iconic singer also blessed the internet with a vaccine version of "Jolene."
03/03/2021 2:20 AMupdated: 03/03/2021 2:22 AM
Heather B.03/14/2021 01:20
Love you Dolly. You are so special. I will always love you and your ❤️ ❤️🤗
Kyle B.03/08/2021 23:07
There's nothing quite more soothing than someone that has never studied about vaccines telling me to have the vaccine. I'm convinced now.
Terri R.03/06/2021 22:22
A True Hero
Boyd H.03/05/2021 15:12
It’s pretty simple, if you don’t want the shot don’t get it, but there’s no reason to put down someone who believes in trying to save lives and donates her money to do it. It will only be less Republican votes next election. No masks, breath deep, get together and repeat as necessary
Doupere G.03/05/2021 10:38
Dolly am so disappointed and very ashame of you, I never knew you were among those evil cult to eradicate humanities including your darling fans across the globe..
Antoine H.03/05/2021 09:19
Her vaccine probably straight water😂😂
Joseph B.03/04/2021 11:50
Dr put the vaccine on her behind...
Joseph B.03/04/2021 11:50
More Vaccines for the Plagues that are coming...
Joseph B.03/04/2021 11:49
And after the Vaccine what?...
Leanne H.03/04/2021 04:24
Dolly looks and sounds so sweet l never dreamed she would be part of the luciferian cult 🙏❤️
Geoff C.03/04/2021 00:54
I wonder how it will react with all the plastic😁
Leanne H.03/03/2021 21:13
Adrenachrome research that....playing into lucifer...ignorant of god !!!🙏🤦♀️
Amina M.03/03/2021 20:06
that's the attitude 😂
Renee S.03/03/2021 17:02
Dear Dolly You never disappoint
Kathie W.03/03/2021 15:56
There’s always negative people
Roya S.03/03/2021 15:34
As a little girl I grow up listening to her music and copying her style and I was in love with this woman. After listening to her in this video iam disappointed. She should know better then what she's telling people what to do. GOSH!!!🤦♀️🤦♀️
Brut03/03/2021 15:19
In April 2020, Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/17/dolly-parton-helped-fund-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-trial-via-vanderbilt.html
Helen S.03/03/2021 15:08
🖕🏽
Gaby G.03/03/2021 12:29
Odiota you are wash brain
Violet P.03/03/2021 10:10
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting?fbclid=IwAR0GHWqM930aj9xFujTJd15nlKg3kFHmBFOMAxXGzUdEo5l-yfRAbtnsIhw