Donald Glover's Emmy win

Donald Glover made history with his Emmy win! #Coolcoolcool
30 comments
Amber N.09/20/2017 01:30
Number one on the oppressed list is such a stretch when we consider the laws he has just passed about trans and the pipeline with Natives.
Xavier A.09/19/2017 11:27
great he won, not so great speech lol.
Charmaine N.09/19/2017 06:47
ya boy
Rabia M.09/19/2017 06:21
i been telling you to watch atlanta
Jackie C.09/19/2017 06:06
peep the hashtag
Lisa T.09/19/2017 05:51
Yes, black oppression has never been as bad has it has been under Trump. Slavery, Jim Crow laws, Amistead, nope Trump is it. This was the dumbest speech ever.
Alex S.09/19/2017 05:15
Facebook needs an eye roll button
Miguel B.09/19/2017 04:06
And a movie ❤️😀
Nicholas K.09/19/2017 03:01
Greatness.
Daniel J.09/18/2017 20:26
Your boy won
Elliott J.09/18/2017 20:03
I thought hispanics were the most oppressed by Trump haha
Johnny G.09/18/2017 19:52
Hahahaha!! Go back to your massive home in your limo wearing a 10k suit... how in the he'll are you oppressed. Please explain this
Darius E.09/18/2017 19:36
Boy y'all some sour asses lol...let this have been the Grammys and black people ended up beating Taylor swift in the country categories, I'd be laughing my ass all the way off 😂😂😂
Joshua S.09/18/2017 18:58
Britt! Look! Troy hit it big! Haha!
Erica K.09/18/2017 18:00
Cool cool cool!
Dennison M.09/18/2017 17:29
What show or movie did he direct?
Patrick Z.09/18/2017 16:56
turn up
Denise R.09/18/2017 16:43
don't tell me he's not amazing
Shae C.09/18/2017 16:34
, show this to Tyler for me
Clarissa H.09/18/2017 16:13
Shon Hyneman