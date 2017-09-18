back

Donald Glover's Emmy win

Donald Glover made history with his Emmy win! #Coolcoolcool

09/18/2017 12:34 PM
  • 95.5k
  • 56

Pop Culture

  1. "The Simpsons" turn 30

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. The Life of Tina Turner

  4. #TBT Christmas at the White House

  5. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

  6. Yes, Women are Funny — According to the “Mrs. Maisel” Stars

30 comments

  • Amber N.
    09/20/2017 01:30

    Number one on the oppressed list is such a stretch when we consider the laws he has just passed about trans and the pipeline with Natives.

  • Xavier A.
    09/19/2017 11:27

    great he won, not so great speech lol.

  • Charmaine N.
    09/19/2017 06:47

    ya boy

  • Rabia M.
    09/19/2017 06:21

    i been telling you to watch atlanta

  • Jackie C.
    09/19/2017 06:06

    peep the hashtag

  • Lisa T.
    09/19/2017 05:51

    Yes, black oppression has never been as bad has it has been under Trump. Slavery, Jim Crow laws, Amistead, nope Trump is it. This was the dumbest speech ever.

  • Alex S.
    09/19/2017 05:15

    Facebook needs an eye roll button

  • Miguel B.
    09/19/2017 04:06

    And a movie ❤️😀

  • Nicholas K.
    09/19/2017 03:01

    Greatness.

  • Daniel J.
    09/18/2017 20:26

    Your boy won

  • Elliott J.
    09/18/2017 20:03

    I thought hispanics were the most oppressed by Trump haha

  • Johnny G.
    09/18/2017 19:52

    Hahahaha!! Go back to your massive home in your limo wearing a 10k suit... how in the he'll are you oppressed. Please explain this

  • Darius E.
    09/18/2017 19:36

    Boy y'all some sour asses lol...let this have been the Grammys and black people ended up beating Taylor swift in the country categories, I'd be laughing my ass all the way off 😂😂😂

  • Joshua S.
    09/18/2017 18:58

    Britt! Look! Troy hit it big! Haha!

  • Erica K.
    09/18/2017 18:00

    Cool cool cool!

  • Dennison M.
    09/18/2017 17:29

    What show or movie did he direct?

  • Patrick Z.
    09/18/2017 16:56

    turn up

  • Denise R.
    09/18/2017 16:43

    don't tell me he's not amazing

  • Shae C.
    09/18/2017 16:34

    , show this to Tyler for me

  • Clarissa H.
    09/18/2017 16:13

    Shon Hyneman