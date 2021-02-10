back
Dylan Penn talks to Brut about her journey into acting
“I was a b—tch.” She’s the daughter of Robin Wright and Sean Penn. After she finished high school, her parents cut her off. Dylan Penn tells Brut what happened next ...
10/02/2021 1:58 PM
- New
6 comments
Sebastian B.3 hours
priviliged girl is working - dramatic...
Vernice R.4 hours
Love her!😍
Ben Jackson6 hours
Wendy H.9 hours
Nepotism in the performing arts prevents a lot of genuinely talented people from getting good roles.
Joe B.10 hours
We care why?
Katherine F.11 hours
It just proves what many know. If you had a very easy and rich life as a child, you need to go through some sort of hardship to become grounded. No one wants their kids to suffer, but if you’ve only known privilege then a humbling experience will round a person out.