back

Dylan Penn talks to Brut about her journey into acting

“I was a b—tch.” She’s the daughter of Robin Wright and Sean Penn. After she finished high school, her parents cut her off. Dylan Penn tells Brut what happened next ...

10/02/2021 1:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:11

    Dylan Penn talks to Brut about her journey into acting

  2. 6:09

    The life of Kristen Stewart

  3. 4:05

    She's fighting for murdered and missing Indigenous women

  4. 5:30

    The story of Melissa Lucio, the woman on death row in Texas

  5. 3:00

    Michael K. Williams, remembered

  6. 4:15

    World flags turned into anime characters

6 comments

  • Sebastian B.
    3 hours

    priviliged girl is working - dramatic...

  • Vernice R.
    4 hours

    Love her!😍

  • Ben Jackson
    6 hours

    Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481

  • Wendy H.
    9 hours

    Nepotism in the performing arts prevents a lot of genuinely talented people from getting good roles.

  • Joe B.
    10 hours

    We care why?

  • Katherine F.
    11 hours

    It just proves what many know. If you had a very easy and rich life as a child, you need to go through some sort of hardship to become grounded. No one wants their kids to suffer, but if you’ve only known privilege then a humbling experience will round a person out.