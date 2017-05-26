back

Emotional crowd sings Oasis

Manchester is united after the attack as a woman leads a crowd into singing Oasis's "Don't look back in anger". 💛🇬🇧

05/26/2017 3:57 PM
Pop Culture

22 comments

  • Calvin M.
    05/28/2017 09:31

    😓

  • Art R.
    05/28/2017 01:07

    thats not every one what about the familys of the DEAD i bet their looking back in anger you people over there better wake up just like us here in the USA better wake up

  • Robert B.
    05/27/2017 23:23

    The west is dead, singing songs balloons, flowers how many more have to died.... remember that beautiful 8 yr child for god sakes.

  • Linda L.
    05/27/2017 19:00

    🙏🏽

  • Leah S.
    05/27/2017 16:32

    I'm crying again

  • Aaron H.
    05/27/2017 15:04

    this is what I was talking about 😭

  • Noah H.
    05/27/2017 14:22

    Literally almost cried. Beautiful

  • Lucas C.
    05/27/2017 14:15

    This is what we did in france last year, they had four attacks last month alone. Standing around singing kumbia probably isn't the answer.

  • Kano P.
    05/27/2017 13:50

    That had me in tears

  • Maizy J.
    05/27/2017 13:38

    Sean Warren

  • Camila I.
    05/27/2017 12:50

    ]

  • Ryan T.
    05/27/2017 08:18

    Dude Oasis is life...

  • Arieanna L.
    05/27/2017 05:43

    I'm crying. I don't cry often, but I cried for people I will never know, never meet, never have a CHANCE to meet for nothing. I know there are people in that crowd that lost their families that night for no reason. I don't know their pain, but at least they aren't alone.

  • Michael U.
    05/27/2017 01:43

    Yall are a bunch of idiots

  • Nancy Z.
    05/27/2017 01:23

    And THIS is HOW they surrendered and WHY it'll happen again and again.. ...

  • Krista W.
    05/27/2017 01:14

    oasis for the win

  • Ellene T.
    05/27/2017 00:53

    unity <3

  • Stephanie M.
    05/26/2017 23:18

    So inspiring. May we stand arm in arm with the people of Manchester.

  • Ciarra M.
    05/26/2017 21:10

    , this is us.

  • Austin K.
    05/26/2017 20:03

    Cameron White theyre trying to show terror attacks arent making people cower in fear as theyre designed to do. Action will be taken as well.