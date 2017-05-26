Emotional crowd sings Oasis

Manchester is united after the attack as a woman leads a crowd into singing Oasis's "Don't look back in anger". 💛🇬🇧
Calvin M.05/28/2017 09:31
Art R.05/28/2017 01:07
thats not every one what about the familys of the DEAD i bet their looking back in anger you people over there better wake up just like us here in the USA better wake up
Robert B.05/27/2017 23:23
The west is dead, singing songs balloons, flowers how many more have to died.... remember that beautiful 8 yr child for god sakes.
Linda L.05/27/2017 19:00
Leah S.05/27/2017 16:32
I'm crying again
Aaron H.05/27/2017 15:04
this is what I was talking about 😭
Noah H.05/27/2017 14:22
Literally almost cried. Beautiful
Lucas C.05/27/2017 14:15
This is what we did in france last year, they had four attacks last month alone. Standing around singing kumbia probably isn't the answer.
Kano P.05/27/2017 13:50
That had me in tears
Maizy J.05/27/2017 13:38
Camila I.05/27/2017 12:50
Ryan T.05/27/2017 08:18
Dude Oasis is life...
Arieanna L.05/27/2017 05:43
I'm crying. I don't cry often, but I cried for people I will never know, never meet, never have a CHANCE to meet for nothing. I know there are people in that crowd that lost their families that night for no reason. I don't know their pain, but at least they aren't alone.
Michael U.05/27/2017 01:43
Yall are a bunch of idiots
Nancy Z.05/27/2017 01:23
And THIS is HOW they surrendered and WHY it'll happen again and again.. ...
Krista W.05/27/2017 01:14
oasis for the win
Ellene T.05/27/2017 00:53
unity <3
Stephanie M.05/26/2017 23:18
So inspiring. May we stand arm in arm with the people of Manchester.
Ciarra M.05/26/2017 21:10
Austin K.05/26/2017 20:03
Cameron White theyre trying to show terror attacks arent making people cower in fear as theyre designed to do. Action will be taken as well.