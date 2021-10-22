back

Fired Netflix employee speaks to Brut about Dave Chappelle controversy

"[It's] going to be embarrassing that Netflix released this thing." As Dave Chapelle's special, "The Closer," is criticized for transphobia, Netflix fired trans employee B. Pagels-Minor. They spoke to Brut about what happened...

10/22/2021 9:58 PM
    Fired Netflix employee speaks to Brut about Dave Chappelle controversy

5 comments

  • Bunianoom M.
    34 minutes

    The clown 🤡 community

  • Bill H.
    38 minutes

    Just so I understand... So, if a person doesn't agree that a biological male who is wearing a dress and calling themselves Mary is not a woman, is he automatically wrong? He isn't allowed to say that? What if his religious beliefs and world view suggests otherwise? Is there any room for differing opinions on this subject?

  • Stephen S.
    an hour

    None of these clowns understand what Dave is saying.

  • Melita G.
    an hour

    She is forgetting that daves stance protects one other group - real women.

  • Melita G.
    an hour

    Trans mob makes me 🤮 Never have we seen more violent group gathered around less politically relevant issue

