Fired Netflix employee speaks to Brut about Dave Chappelle controversy
"[It's] going to be embarrassing that Netflix released this thing." As Dave Chapelle's special, "The Closer," is criticized for transphobia, Netflix fired trans employee B. Pagels-Minor. They spoke to Brut about what happened...
10/22/2021 9:58 PM
Bunianoom M.34 minutes
The clown 🤡 community
Bill H.38 minutes
Just so I understand... So, if a person doesn't agree that a biological male who is wearing a dress and calling themselves Mary is not a woman, is he automatically wrong? He isn't allowed to say that? What if his religious beliefs and world view suggests otherwise? Is there any room for differing opinions on this subject?
Stephen S.an hour
None of these clowns understand what Dave is saying.
Melita G.an hour
She is forgetting that daves stance protects one other group - real women.
Melita G.an hour
Trans mob makes me 🤮 Never have we seen more violent group gathered around less politically relevant issue