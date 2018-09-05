Former "Cosby" actor won't be job shamed

This former "Cosby Show" actor was shamed for working at Trader Joe's. This was his perfect response.
112 comments
Timothy J.03/01/2019 21:19
They didn't shame him for working a normal job.
Seneca E.02/19/2019 16:20
Fox news yea I'm not shocked by that
Patrick O.02/08/2019 22:38
Shame on you fox news.
Kenneth G.01/31/2019 06:35
“If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as a Michaelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, 'Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.”
Michael B.01/24/2019 03:35
Good psychology 😄❤
Elaine N.01/22/2019 17:39
Shamed by Fox News.....what a joke....he was a plant and the woman who snapped his picture also was...these people are working with Obama's far-left wing Resistance....they are staging all kinds of stuff and they do not care who maybe ends up getting hurt with some of what they are pulling. Tom Daire, Timothy Robbins Rowena Del Rosario-gabat, Peter Palmero, Nick Moy Santos Robles, Damon Bostic, Douglas Scott, George Brown, Sam Orfanakos, Tim Spann
Kenneth W.01/21/2019 13:23
Yeah I know when one of the Twins from Disney was caught working at a restaurant people tried to blow that out of proportion- He's a grown man- let him do what makes him happy-
Tommy G.01/13/2019 19:13
Firstly, anyone who bags on an actor for having to bag groceries clearly has no earthly idea about the economics of arts or entertainment. It’s awful. There is almost no middle class. There is full time c-list to superstar, and everyone else doing it part time/starving/hobby. Secondly, I disagree. I have worked many jobs. Most of them were objectively worse than others.
Mervin A.01/13/2019 07:35
He's working, what's the problem?
Alexandre C.01/10/2019 19:06
la meuf a 0'25 c'est un peu toi qui t'indigne en fin de soirée <3
Michael I.01/10/2019 18:01
Never look down on anyone unless you are helping them up!!
Hugh A.01/06/2019 04:36
Well they were playing to the cultists !
David R.01/02/2019 21:57
I would be ashamed to work at Fox News
Abbas A.12/29/2018 23:22
This is called MANHOOD....at least he's not standing in front of a camera wearing a dress like a lot of these so called actors that DEMEAN their manhood.
Dwight B.12/27/2018 23:47
Its proven that you become more stupid watching Fox News. They tried to embarrass this man for keeping money in his house?
Donald D.12/25/2018 05:25
I cannot believe anyone at anytime would say something negative about a black working a job to support himself and his family.
Johnny W.12/24/2018 21:29
Good for him why don't we make all these men hiding behind women section 8 and stamps get a job they ones that need shaming
William W.12/23/2018 13:07
I see nothing wrong with the man Workin anywhere
Wayne D.12/22/2018 04:42
Fox news is the real joke not him
Conrad T.12/21/2018 05:48
I thought fox news was all about the workin man... brutal