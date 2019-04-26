back
Gad Elmaleh is Huge in France
Which country has the best sense of humor? Comedian Gad Elmaleh would know, after leaving his stardom in France behind to make it in America. He sat down with Brut to talk about how he had to alter his jokes, besides just changing the language. 🇫🇷
04/26/2019 10:22 AMupdated: 06/12/2019 3:55 PM
17 comments
Sedley A.04/30/2019 12:01
He is a plagiarist !
Anas T.04/29/2019 18:46
Amine Afif daba hada malou
Yaà Ç.04/29/2019 16:52
A great challenge, but it succeeded as usual
Ahmed A.04/29/2019 13:26
هذا طلع شخصيه حقيقيه 😂
Leo K.04/29/2019 10:28
Sure he does after plagiarising others' jokes lol
Soltani N.04/29/2019 10:17
This guy is not funny
Yanis O.04/28/2019 19:51
You should have a look at CopyComic channel on YouTube ;)
Aida M.04/28/2019 13:27
il a appris à parler anglais je peux apprendre ...
Tommy M.04/28/2019 13:25
I've met him...we had him at The Comedy Store in LA perform a series of shows in about 2007. Every person with a French accent and/or France heritage showed up within a 150 mile radius...shows sold out in hours. He is a seasoned performer...he is very clever...and he was very respectful and intrigued with The Comedy Store 's legacy. I was in charge of talent at The Store for 10 years...and I have seen thousands of comedians...he technically did well...just never made ME laugh...but either do many famous comedians.
Jem B.04/28/2019 11:37
Who care...
Olivier H.04/27/2019 17:47
This guy is stealing jokes from everybody.
Mc M.04/26/2019 22:17
Connard pourquoi tu appel pas ta mere pour te défendre...
Ibra L.04/26/2019 18:50
ton poto
Brut04/26/2019 16:10
Dal S.04/26/2019 15:37
va-cation? Vaca-tion? I m browsing 😂😂😂
Agnes D.04/26/2019 12:31
On attend son regard affûté sur la situation en France, ah mais non pardon il est parti en séjour linguistique...
Seán Ó.04/26/2019 10:29
This is how he alters jokes (before his time in the US): he sees a joke in English, translates it to French, and then performs it as his own.