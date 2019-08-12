back

George Takei Explains A Forgotten Chapter of US History

AMC's "The Terror: Infamy" is a ghost story set against the backdrop of World War II in America, but for actor-consultant George Takei who experienced that time period first-hand, it is a chance to tell a less understood part of history in a very unusual way. You can watch the new original series on AMC. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

08/12/2019 4:05 PMupdated: 08/12/2019 4:49 PM
212 comments

  • Ysabel L.
    08/27/2019 10:28

  • Shelly G.
    08/27/2019 05:06

  • Stephen B.
    08/26/2019 14:25

    Started watching it,it was very good

  • Mappy F.
    08/26/2019 13:28

  • Farooq A.
    08/26/2019 13:04

  • Daniel M.
    08/25/2019 23:09

    It was war Atrocities from all sides It’s fashionable make America the enemy nowadays

  • Matthew V.
    08/25/2019 21:49

    I love how he played the role of emperor in Red Alert 3

  • Raniella E.
    08/25/2019 16:05

    another must-watch horror story

  • Sorin M.
    08/25/2019 15:04

  • Sankung J.
    08/25/2019 11:45

  • Diego M.
    08/25/2019 06:41

  • Karnik Z.
    08/25/2019 06:33

    In war truth is the first casualty.

  • Jermzky I.
    08/25/2019 04:34

  • Csrmen O.
    08/25/2019 04:15

    Peiple have to learn the truth about what really happened to the Japanese after Pearl Harbor. These abiding citizens were forced into camps by the hatred ofsome. The proud people were forced to moved into these camps,many going back to Japan in disgrace and some com.ited suicide. It's time the truth is shownin the wholeso it doesn't happen again.

  • Marcelle L.
    08/25/2019 01:43

    i think this could be great! New show 😉

  • Ian M.
    08/25/2019 01:41

    Thank you Democrats for making this show a possibility.

  • Enrique E.
    08/25/2019 00:48

  • Csrmen O.
    08/24/2019 23:14

  • Razar F.
    08/24/2019 22:16

    There was a movie like this before, I forgot the title

  • Hisham M.
    08/24/2019 17:57

    Normal people are always the ones who pay the most for the tantrums of warmongering weapon traders & Elites. They will always be safe and sound in their fortresses.