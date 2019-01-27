back

Get to know Chance the Rapper

Chance The Rapper is no stranger to breaking ground in hip-hop — and he's putting his money where his mouth is for those in need in Chicago. 👏🏿

01/27/2019 12:21 PMupdated: 06/28/2019 4:35 PM
263 comments

