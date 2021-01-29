back
Gwen Stefani: the story behind 'Hollaback Girl'
"So I heard that you were talking s––t." Gwen Stefani told us the real story that inspired her hit single "Hollaback Girl."
01/29/2021 7:58 PM
Samuel H.27 minutes
Jay S.34 minutes
Omg Gwen is super hot especially for her age!
Jay L.an hour
Check out the great video Gwen made for my students. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=61jDtTO5xRU