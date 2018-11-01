Haitian Chef Combating Negative Stereotypes

This Haitian chef is using delicious cuisine to combat negative stereotypes about his native country.
56 comments
IV S.11/26/2018 22:44
you should try it
Shayne H.11/26/2018 08:13
- You should try this
Tamara F.11/23/2018 12:45
Never had Haitian food before. It looks delicious
Ta-er A.11/18/2018 21:02
Así se hace hermano .
Marie B.11/15/2018 11:20
Waw love that food
Steeve M.11/13/2018 15:58
Haitian food is life❤️🥰r Diri sòs pwa legim😋🥺🥶
Early B.11/13/2018 08:33
🇭🇹🇭🇹❤️💕🌹
Phara P.11/12/2018 21:09
Cooking is one of my husband’s best qualities...he can cook some mais moulin🇭🇹😋
Darius A.11/12/2018 08:17
Sorry creole Cajun food is the best in Americas
Rose S.11/11/2018 20:50
Ok but that’s not Haitian food
Jean A.11/11/2018 20:17
Mix of cultures??? What cultures??
Jasmina M.11/11/2018 18:43
😏 J’attend toujours 🙄😘😅
Betania R.11/11/2018 15:32
,,,r
Daphne P.11/11/2018 13:38
gadé
Marisa L.11/11/2018 13:15
Of course he have " Jean" in his name😭😭
Kathiana L.11/11/2018 03:45
Scott-brabdon
Adelson D.11/11/2018 00:37
Even Jean Jacques Dessalines would like to taste some of your plates!!! Bravo!!!
Samantha D.11/10/2018 03:25
I swear to God if you started a food blog... Cheri, think about it.
Anilda L.11/09/2018 10:19
Voodoo is a what? Seriously 😒 you all have to go to Haiti 🇭🇹
Windy F.11/08/2018 19:32
Le Mayi moules comme ça tu manges ?