back

Haitian Chef Combating Negative Stereotypes

This Haitian chef is using delicious cuisine to combat negative stereotypes about his native country.

11/01/2018 5:07 PMupdated: 03/15/2019 8:30 PM
  • 200.8k
  • 75

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

56 comments

  • IV S.
    11/26/2018 22:44

    you should try it

  • Shayne H.
    11/26/2018 08:13

    - You should try this

  • Tamara F.
    11/23/2018 12:45

    Never had Haitian food before. It looks delicious

  • Ta-er A.
    11/18/2018 21:02

    Así se hace hermano .

  • Marie B.
    11/15/2018 11:20

    Waw love that food

  • Steeve M.
    11/13/2018 15:58

    Haitian food is life❤️🥰r Diri sòs pwa legim😋🥺🥶

  • Early B.
    11/13/2018 08:33

    🇭🇹🇭🇹❤️💕🌹

  • Phara P.
    11/12/2018 21:09

    Cooking is one of my husband’s best qualities...he can cook some mais moulin🇭🇹😋

  • Darius A.
    11/12/2018 08:17

    Sorry creole Cajun food is the best in Americas

  • Rose S.
    11/11/2018 20:50

    Ok but that’s not Haitian food

  • Jean A.
    11/11/2018 20:17

    Mix of cultures??? What cultures??

  • Jasmina M.
    11/11/2018 18:43

    😏 J’attend toujours 🙄😘😅

  • Betania R.
    11/11/2018 15:32

    ,,,r

  • Daphne P.
    11/11/2018 13:38

    gadé

  • Marisa L.
    11/11/2018 13:15

    Of course he have " Jean" in his name😭😭

  • Kathiana L.
    11/11/2018 03:45

    Scott-brabdon

  • Adelson D.
    11/11/2018 00:37

    Even Jean Jacques Dessalines would like to taste some of your plates!!! Bravo!!!

  • Samantha D.
    11/10/2018 03:25

    I swear to God if you started a food blog... Cheri, think about it.

  • Anilda L.
    11/09/2018 10:19

    Voodoo is a what? Seriously 😒 you all have to go to Haiti 🇭🇹

  • Windy F.
    11/08/2018 19:32

    Le Mayi moules comme ça tu manges ?