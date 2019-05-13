His Dad Wrote A Porno

Jamie Morton is one of the most sought-after creatives in British content creation, having worked on some of the UK’s most successful television platforms including The Apprentice (BBC) and The X Factor (ITV).

Morton has also worked on some of the BBCs most prestigious drama series including the Royal Television Society award winning Being Human and Best Drama Series BAFTA winnerThe Fades. He has edited over 20 documentaries for the VICE television network as well as episodes for BBC3’s most successful new show Eating With My Ex.

Continuing the boundary pushing form which saw him produce content for social giants such as Facebook, Bebo and YouTube, Morton created the UK’s most successful podcast in history when his retired father decided to write erotica in the garden shed.

“One day, I got an email from my dad. He had been telling me actually that he was gonna write a novel in his retirement. He just didn't tell me what it was about. So I was kind of expecting an email of some description. It came in the inbox, and I immediately knew it was pornography, because the first line is, “Belinda Blinked, the job interviewer asked her to remove her jacket and silk blouse.” And I knew then that he'd been writing porn in the garden shed.”

Morton has performed the critically acclaimed My Dad Wrote A Porno live show to sell-out audiences the world over, from the Edinburgh fringe to Montreal’s Just for Laughs comedy festival and at iconic venues such as the Sydney Opera House and London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Jamie Morton got closer with his dad after reading his porn to the world. My Dad Wrote A Porno soon became a global podcast sensation and HBO special sparking cringe-y, comedic and open conversations about sex.

The experience has helped him and his dad reinvent their relationship.

