How Joaquin Phoenix Prepared to Play the Joker
Joaquin Phoenix told Brut about the physical and psychological tricks he used to embody the twisted horror of the "Joker" — and how he came up with THAT laugh. 🤡
He tells us the frightening methods used to rise to the occassion
After Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto. Joaquin Phoenix is now playing the infamous Joker and here is how he prepared himself to embody this very special role.
“One of the first things that I did was I started to study medication and really the side effects, and I was curious about. It said he was on 7 different medications, and so, I started reading, going online and reading about it, and everybody there are all these message boards filled with people talking about these extreme changes in weight: either they put on weight or they lost weight. And it seemed like it was this common theme for so many people. And so that’s really what motivated the idea of him being thin. So that was the beginning and I had worked with this nutritionist before. It was just a very regimented diet. And that’s it. - It affected me psychologically, I mean like…Yeah, obviously. It’s really like… it’s 500 calories a day. So, losing the weight can be difficult. But surprisingly, it helped me find so much of the movement of the character, things that I hadn’t anticipated. But I think you become aware of your body in a different way. I studied these videos, there are people that have these uncontrollable fits of laughter. And I studied that. And then I really don't know. It's hard to explain it. As an actor, but it also just challenged my own feelings about this character. It challenged my empathy. And it’s really, it was a tough character, it was a tough movie, it didn’t provide any easy answers or solutions. There’s a great ambiguity to it, and I really liked that,” Joaquin Phoenix tells Brut.
The movie tells the origin story of Arthur Fleck, before he became Batman’s most famous enemy.
278 comments
Phani K.12/08/2019 04:59
Phoenix u Nailed it...... Incredible performance.....Gem of an Actor......
Lê A.11/27/2019 00:19
Joaquin é um ator completo.
Lê A.11/27/2019 00:18
Um ser iluminado.
Ismene Voka11/09/2019 07:07
We love you Joaquin ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘
Ismene Voka11/09/2019 07:04
Very nice joker ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ismene Voka11/09/2019 07:03
Nice Joaquin
May T.11/08/2019 00:11
One of the most gifted and talented actors... Great choice of movies too
Anusha N.11/03/2019 10:17
He is unique. Amazing. Love his acting and him. He deserves to Oscar he deserves ❤️
Vincent T.11/02/2019 00:09
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEdM5lJ_JPo&t=11s
Belisario C.10/31/2019 22:11
Pero este weon habla de un payaso de círco al jocker y todo sabemos que el jocker es un asesino en serie que vino de los mundos bajo de ciudad gótica 😠😠
Pizarro E.10/31/2019 18:57
Una tonta película fue una perdida de tiempo envano hicieron tanta propaganda
Manuel J.10/31/2019 18:18
Para los que opinan, que JOKER es una película violenta sin sentido.. 😒 creo que deben volver a verla y tratar de entender el punto DEL MENSAJE REAL, "ES LA SOCIEDAD QUIEN VA FORMANDO A UN PSICÓPATA" Les recomiendo que no sólo la vean, sino que tengan la madurez mental para entender el mensaje y la reflexión que nos deja👍🏻 * maltratado y abusado por su propia madre quien se supone debió protegerlo *maltratado y abusado por sus compañeros de trabajo y sobre todo por una sociedad agresiva e intolerante a su condición mental!! Entre otros👍🏻
MàRwà M.10/31/2019 16:40
👌👌👌👌💛💛💛💛
Juliano D.10/31/2019 15:48
O cara foi bom de mas
Jawad R.10/31/2019 14:17
i am really looking forward to watch this movie cant wait anymore ...
Buns D.10/31/2019 04:38
Mad
Arun T.10/31/2019 04:03
Such a matchable characters for phoneix Really nice actor and movie 💓💓💓
Avinash A.10/31/2019 03:48
Salute this man 👨 no special effect no CGI pure acting 🙌 U Deserve appreciation
Ali G.10/31/2019 02:56
Y la traducción en español
Alaa H.10/31/2019 02:41
هو ازاي شكله اختلف عن الفيلم حتي تحسي جسمه اتغير