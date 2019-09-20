How Liam Gallagher Really Feels About the Current State of Music

Liam Gallagher reflects on the 10th anniversary of Oasis ‘explosive break-up

August 28th marked 10 years since the Manchester icons broke up only minutes before they were due on stage at Paris’ Rock en Seine Festival. An explosive backstage row at the event saw Liam breaking Noel’s guitar, before the older Gallagher sibling decided to immediately leave the festival and the band itself. When quizzed about whether he was aware of the anniversary in a new interview with Radio X’s Chris Moyles, Liam replied: “I know. Shame on him [Noel]. I wonder where he is in the world. I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a really dark room.”

“What since we split up? Yeah, tonight, tonight. In Paris. Tonight, I know. You know what, like I said before, there’s worse places to split up. Yeah, I was there. Do you know what I mean? It’s a lovely place to split up cause it’s very romantic and very melancholy, you know what I mean? But what happened? What happened? What happened? Well that kid obviously got abducted by a massive c*** 6 months previous, turned into a massive c, and then let everyone know how much of a massive c he was that night and then walked away from the band. So, I hope wherever he is in the world he’s sat in a dark room with his head in his hands, in shame,” Liam Gallagher remembers.

Gallagher also said he still “feels the pain” of the split and claimed that “all was good” at the time of the break-up. In contrast, Noel has claimed that the row in Paris was the result of simmering tensions within the band. The former Beady Eye and Oasis front man is set to release his new album, ‘Why Me? Why Not’ in September 2019 and ‘One Of Us’ is the fourth single to be released from the album so far after ‘Shockwave’, ‘The River’ and ‘Once.’ Gallagher has also teased a return to Knebworth in summer 2020 – the site of Oasis’ most famous gig.

Brut.