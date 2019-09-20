How Liam Gallagher Really Feels About the Current State of Music
Liam Gallagher has some… opinions about modern music.
Liam Gallagher reflects on the 10th anniversary of Oasis ‘explosive break-up
August 28th marked 10 years since the Manchester icons broke up only minutes before they were due on stage at Paris’ Rock en Seine Festival. An explosive backstage row at the event saw Liam breaking Noel’s guitar, before the older Gallagher sibling decided to immediately leave the festival and the band itself. When quizzed about whether he was aware of the anniversary in a new interview with Radio X’s Chris Moyles, Liam replied: “I know. Shame on him [Noel]. I wonder where he is in the world. I bet he’s hiding in a cupboard somewhere in a really dark room.”
“What since we split up? Yeah, tonight, tonight. In Paris. Tonight, I know. You know what, like I said before, there’s worse places to split up. Yeah, I was there. Do you know what I mean? It’s a lovely place to split up cause it’s very romantic and very melancholy, you know what I mean? But what happened? What happened? What happened? Well that kid obviously got abducted by a massive c*** 6 months previous, turned into a massive c, and then let everyone know how much of a massive c he was that night and then walked away from the band. So, I hope wherever he is in the world he’s sat in a dark room with his head in his hands, in shame,” Liam Gallagher remembers.
Gallagher also said he still “feels the pain” of the split and claimed that “all was good” at the time of the break-up. In contrast, Noel has claimed that the row in Paris was the result of simmering tensions within the band. The former Beady Eye and Oasis front man is set to release his new album, ‘Why Me? Why Not’ in September 2019 and ‘One Of Us’ is the fourth single to be released from the album so far after ‘Shockwave’, ‘The River’ and ‘Once.’ Gallagher has also teased a return to Knebworth in summer 2020 – the site of Oasis’ most famous gig.
Brut.
- 194.7k
- 1.1k
- 127
71 comments
Natalio R.09/30/2019 21:25
you are boring
Bugwug C.09/30/2019 17:59
Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah Sour 🍇😂😂😂
Shane G.09/30/2019 17:20
The only thing I'm hearing in this interview is jealousy... Jealousy from an irrelevant has-been!
Ahmad S.09/30/2019 02:41
Tuo doh demo
Saripudin H.09/30/2019 02:34
robert downey jr!
Omar C.09/29/2019 19:43
👌
Eddie C.09/29/2019 18:21
Su banda es una mierda.
Nelson A.09/29/2019 17:41
Quiero ser así de cool weon
Alessandro A.09/29/2019 05:24
He is super hans hahaha
Nicolas R.09/28/2019 22:07
When the interview tells him "you said that maybe..." I started laughing for some reason
Youssef M.09/28/2019 21:51
And he didnt even smile once. Because he didn't fu*king need to .. You know what I mean ?
Fraan R.09/28/2019 20:38
genius
Rodrigo J.09/28/2019 18:42
........
Lotfi A.09/28/2019 18:12
c'est abdou semmar loukan kemel 9raytou 😹😹
Ruan v.09/28/2019 16:52
U know what i mean?No we dont u muppet 🤣🤣🤣
Vernon J.09/28/2019 13:24
Who is he?
Ashutosh G.09/28/2019 12:07
Vipul Jindal
Roderigo R.09/28/2019 05:22
noel born 1967 he's 52
Jeff P.09/28/2019 04:57
Own bond.. Thats satisfying to hear
Jael P.09/27/2019 15:14
One of the blandest musicians ever complaining about boring music, oh boy, the lack of self awareness