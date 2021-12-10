back
How to cook a healthy and sustainable stew with chef Ali Mandhry
Chef Ali Mandhry used to cook in luxury hotels, now he's a zero-waste chef. Here's how he makes a healthy chicken stew at home... All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
10/12/2021 4:58 PM
4 comments
Bles N.01/15/2022 04:23
Sami R.11/11/2021 00:19
Why didt u say BISMILLAH instead of wat u just said u can’t replace BISMILLAH with another word 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 no garlic 🧄 u didt add enough spices to make it taste delicious I’m wondering what spices did u use u never mentioned
Mary B.11/10/2021 17:22
What are the spices? You didn’t say.
Simon A.11/09/2021 23:29
Locally sourced chicken. Your in Africa mate where else is it coming from.