How to cook a healthy and sustainable stew with chef Ali Mandhry

Chef Ali Mandhry used to cook in luxury hotels, now he's a zero-waste chef. Here's how he makes a healthy chicken stew at home... All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

10/12/2021 4:58 PM

    4 comments

    • Bles N.
      01/15/2022 04:23

    • Sami R.
      11/11/2021 00:19

      Why didt u say BISMILLAH instead of wat u just said u can’t replace BISMILLAH with another word 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 no garlic 🧄 u didt add enough spices to make it taste delicious I’m wondering what spices did u use u never mentioned

    • Mary B.
      11/10/2021 17:22

      What are the spices? You didn’t say.

    • Simon A.
      11/09/2021 23:29

      Locally sourced chicken. Your in Africa mate where else is it coming from.

