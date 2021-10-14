back

How to make a healthy shiitake mushroom burger with chef May Chow

Watch celebrity May Chow make a sustainable burger recipe swapping meat for mushrooms. All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

10/14/2021 4:58 PM

    32 comments

    • Ben-Hur A.
      11/11/2021 05:58

      Nothing will replace meat.

    • R C.
      11/10/2021 15:49

      F U and your Mushroom ,,the most important ingredient is still beef

    • Daya S.
      11/08/2021 16:55

      Very nice ji help

    • Vicky S.
      11/05/2021 14:40

      I Luv Mushrooms

    • Sanu K.
      11/04/2021 10:25

      Keep calm and add some meat in that eco friendly burger. No one's gonna know..

    • Alejandro R.
      11/02/2021 19:39

      still cant understand how you can substitute meat flavor on a burger dont see the concept of this its like eating cardboatd

    • Alfred R.
      10/26/2021 12:32

      Bruh even u dnt like the shit u just made..burger is pose to be meat period...u can call that veg sandwich with turd...coz it looks just like turd if u shape it

    • Dolline G.
      10/25/2021 11:10

      That looks soooh Good. CHEF YOUR SKIN IS BEAUTIFUL

    • Charley C.
      10/25/2021 01:11

      I think I will try that, look good.

    • Anissa K.
      10/25/2021 00:27

      Soy? No not for thyroid patients.

    • Vickie C.
      10/24/2021 23:52

      Yummy.. needs avacodo

    • Kelly L.
      10/24/2021 17:23

      This scissoring tongue flipper sounds like a. Oompa Loompa

    • Jillian B.
      10/24/2021 14:46

      can we make these!!?

    • Becky L.
      10/24/2021 13:42

      Perfect for vegan burgers

    • Daryl L.
      10/24/2021 10:18

      That looks disgusting

    • Julie O.
      10/23/2021 16:58

      Omg brut... sell your smelly chemical poison not wokeness.

    • David L.
      10/23/2021 12:39

      Not replacing meat ever

    • Kyla E.
      10/23/2021 03:02

      I’m gonna need someone to make this for me ❤️

    • Kaedyn K.
      10/23/2021 00:12

      I don't need the bun. I'd just eat it out the pan.

    • Wanza B.
      10/22/2021 22:23

      Good information thank you

