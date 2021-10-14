back
How to make a healthy shiitake mushroom burger with chef May Chow
Watch celebrity May Chow make a sustainable burger recipe swapping meat for mushrooms. All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
10/14/2021 4:58 PM
32 comments
Ben-Hur A.11/11/2021 05:58
Nothing will replace meat.
R C.11/10/2021 15:49
F U and your Mushroom ,,the most important ingredient is still beef
Daya S.11/08/2021 16:55
Very nice ji help
Vicky S.11/05/2021 14:40
I Luv Mushrooms
Sanu K.11/04/2021 10:25
Keep calm and add some meat in that eco friendly burger. No one's gonna know..
Alejandro R.11/02/2021 19:39
still cant understand how you can substitute meat flavor on a burger dont see the concept of this its like eating cardboatd
Alfred R.10/26/2021 12:32
Bruh even u dnt like the shit u just made..burger is pose to be meat period...u can call that veg sandwich with turd...coz it looks just like turd if u shape it
Dolline G.10/25/2021 11:10
That looks soooh Good. CHEF YOUR SKIN IS BEAUTIFUL
Charley C.10/25/2021 01:11
I think I will try that, look good.
Anissa K.10/25/2021 00:27
Soy? No not for thyroid patients.
Vickie C.10/24/2021 23:52
Yummy.. needs avacodo
Kelly L.10/24/2021 17:23
This scissoring tongue flipper sounds like a. Oompa Loompa
Jillian B.10/24/2021 14:46
can we make these!!?
Becky L.10/24/2021 13:42
Perfect for vegan burgers
Daryl L.10/24/2021 10:18
That looks disgusting
Julie O.10/23/2021 16:58
Omg brut... sell your smelly chemical poison not wokeness.
David L.10/23/2021 12:39
Not replacing meat ever
Kyla E.10/23/2021 03:02
I’m gonna need someone to make this for me ❤️
Kaedyn K.10/23/2021 00:12
I don't need the bun. I'd just eat it out the pan.
Wanza B.10/22/2021 22:23
Good information thank you