How to make a Parsi-style fish with chef Anahita Dhondy

Indian Chef Anahita N. Dhondy champions zero-waste cooking by reinventing traditional Parsi dishes. Here's her recipe to make a healthy steamed fish wrapped in banana leaves. All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

10/15/2021 4:58 PM

And even more

    4 comments

