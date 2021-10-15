back
How to make a Parsi-style fish with chef Anahita Dhondy
Indian Chef Anahita N. Dhondy champions zero-waste cooking by reinventing traditional Parsi dishes. Here's her recipe to make a healthy steamed fish wrapped in banana leaves. All week, Brut and EAT are sharing healthy and sustainable recipes from around the world in the lead up to #WorldFoodDay. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
10/15/2021 4:58 PM
4 comments
Champa P.10/27/2021 17:31
I m gluton free
Champa P.10/27/2021 17:31
What is it call the millet?
