In a recent interview with Logan Paul, Liam Payne said One Direction was created around him ….
Who do you think was the frontman of #OneDirection? Comment below!
The life of Jennifer Hudson
She had just become the first Black singer on Vogue's cover. Then, her mother, brother, and nephew were murdered. From singing on a Disney cruise ship to joining the EGOT club, this is the incredible story of Jennifer Hudson.
Singing heavy metal in sign language
This ASL interpreter is bringing metal music to the head bangers of the deaf and hard of hearing community.
A day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa
She raps about the Earth ... as the Earth. Brut spent a day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa.
Steve Aoki reflects on his struggles and successes
“You have to be grounded in gratitude.” At the Tribeca Festival, Steve Aoki told us about life before fame, and why his dad, Benihana founder Rocky Aoki, wasn’t originally sold on his plans to pursue music ... #Tribeca2022
The life of Lil Baby
He didn't think rap was for him, yet he went on to become one of the biggest voices in hip hop. … This is the story of Lil Baby, whose story is the focus of the documentary “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby,” which premiered at the Tribeca Festival.
The life of Post Malone
He lived in a closet so he could use his bedroom as a music studio. From serving fried chicken to purchasing a $4 million post-apocalyptic bunker, this is the life of Post Malone.
The surprising history of the mullet
Zendaya. David Bowie. Billy Ray Cyrus. Andre Agassi. All of these people once wore the same iconic hairstyle. From ancient Roman warriors to today’s TikTok influencers, this is the history of the mullet.
Musicians and TikTok: It's complicated
From Halsey to Ed Sheeran, musicians are speaking out against their labels for pressuring them to fake viral moments on TikTok.
An instrument that can play the music of plants
Have you ever heard a plant sing? This artist and entrepreneur invented a device that lets you listen to music created by plants. Keep your sound on for this one.
Oliver Sim shared his HIV status at Cannes Film Festival
"My HIV status demonized parts of me that didn't need to be." Oliver Sim of the band The xx revealed his HIV-positive status at Cannes Film Festival. He told Brut why he felt ready to finally open up about it … #Cannes2022