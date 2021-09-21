back

Inside TikTok's viral #writtenbyaman trend

Oversexualized, romanticized, unrealistic. This latest online trend is taking on the male gaze by showing how women are portrayed when they are #writtenbyaman ...

09/20/2021 8:34 PMupdated: 09/21/2021 10:36 AM

66 comments

  • Isaac C.
    7 hours

    Jajajajaja, no le saben al POV

  • Erin Y.
    10 hours

    booktok!!!

  • Leonard B.
    10 hours

    Think I'll actually like this trend

  • Leeanna L.
    11 hours

    This is culture. Not male specific. Way to right every male writer off.

  • Reese W.
    19 hours

    Wow, who would have guessed that people on social media found something else to cry about. Shut the fuck up already and just try to enjoy life for once.

  • Artis T.
    a day

    SAND. NE. MY. MONEY. TODAY. PLEASE. ITS. BEEN. 4. MO.s. now I. Need. An. Want.bits. now..

  • Naoki G.
    2 days

    This isn't a trend.... you're trying to make it a trend

  • Daniel F.
    3 days

    Ok. Now do male characters in romance movies

  • David C.
    3 days

    Cringe

  • Disha G.
    3 days

    Hear me out readers .. there's this book series called Strom and silence (1st book) written by Robert Thier a "man" where the main character is a female . And trut me you will fall in love with this woman😩❤️ she is an inspiration for all those feminist

  • Shraddha G.
    3 days

    damn this apt!

  • Hari N.
    3 days

    Woke

  • Sayeri B.
    3 days

    Dumb trend, doesn’t make sense at all. There are tons of movies written & directed by male directors, and the heroine is not represented as a sex symbol.

  • Pradyumna M.
    3 days

    If Kill Bill were realistic, the movie would've ended in the opening scene 😂😂

  • Conficius K.
    4 days

    Go, girls! live your life Leave out the movie scene Get it Outta ya head Just like you ditched ya parental advice

  • Rajwin
    4 days

    Yeah, here's another woke white women, by making a trend like these women are getting cringe attention, it's filmmaker or an screenwriter's freedom to write about what they like, if you irritated by that... Yeah 👍

  • Manav K.
    4 days

    Fantasy sells... reality doesnt. Wanna read about a bus trip to the mall and ordering a subway? ...i guess not.

  • V B.
    4 days

    Still waiting for the female version, someone please upload

  • Anupreet K.
    4 days

    Men even sexualise yawn of a woman. Hopeless. Always objectify even normal gestures of women. So much so that in real life people begin to think it is a 'suggestive' gesture. Amused to see triggered MCPs frothing at the mouth here when they are shown the mirror.

  • Deven N.
    4 days

    How do you write women so well.I think of a man. And I take away reason and. Accountability.