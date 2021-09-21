back
Inside TikTok's viral #writtenbyaman trend
Oversexualized, romanticized, unrealistic. This latest online trend is taking on the male gaze by showing how women are portrayed when they are #writtenbyaman ...
09/20/2021 8:34 PMupdated: 09/21/2021 10:36 AM
66 comments
Isaac C.7 hours
Jajajajaja, no le saben al POV
Erin Y.10 hours
booktok!!!
Leonard B.10 hours
Think I'll actually like this trend
Leeanna L.11 hours
This is culture. Not male specific. Way to right every male writer off.
Reese W.19 hours
Wow, who would have guessed that people on social media found something else to cry about. Shut the fuck up already and just try to enjoy life for once.
Artis T.a day
SAND. NE. MY. MONEY. TODAY. PLEASE. ITS. BEEN. 4. MO.s. now I. Need. An. Want.bits. now..
Naoki G.2 days
This isn't a trend.... you're trying to make it a trend
Daniel F.3 days
Ok. Now do male characters in romance movies
David C.3 days
Cringe
Disha G.3 days
Hear me out readers .. there's this book series called Strom and silence (1st book) written by Robert Thier a "man" where the main character is a female . And trut me you will fall in love with this woman😩❤️ she is an inspiration for all those feminist
Shraddha G.3 days
damn this apt!
Hari N.3 days
Woke
Sayeri B.3 days
Dumb trend, doesn’t make sense at all. There are tons of movies written & directed by male directors, and the heroine is not represented as a sex symbol.
Pradyumna M.3 days
If Kill Bill were realistic, the movie would've ended in the opening scene 😂😂
Conficius K.4 days
Go, girls! live your life Leave out the movie scene Get it Outta ya head Just like you ditched ya parental advice
Rajwin4 days
Yeah, here's another woke white women, by making a trend like these women are getting cringe attention, it's filmmaker or an screenwriter's freedom to write about what they like, if you irritated by that... Yeah 👍
Manav K.4 days
Fantasy sells... reality doesnt. Wanna read about a bus trip to the mall and ordering a subway? ...i guess not.
V B.4 days
Still waiting for the female version, someone please upload
Anupreet K.4 days
Men even sexualise yawn of a woman. Hopeless. Always objectify even normal gestures of women. So much so that in real life people begin to think it is a 'suggestive' gesture. Amused to see triggered MCPs frothing at the mouth here when they are shown the mirror.
Deven N.4 days
How do you write women so well.I think of a man. And I take away reason and. Accountability.