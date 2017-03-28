Instagram Story Of John Legend

John Legend opened up about Black Lives Matter ; Donald J. Trump, his new album and of course his wife Chrissy Teigen (spoiler alert: if he ever becomes president, she'd be VP)
16 comments
D.j. W.03/29/2017 14:24
Idiot
Karen M.03/29/2017 12:52
Talk about being boldly honest. I love his music. Sorry to the fans who are conservatives...don't take his opinion personally. He was asked a question and he answered it.
Ariel G.03/29/2017 11:29
People who try and act like celebrities shouldn't have an opinion on politics are the worst kinds of hypocrites in 2017. You elected a celebrity into office lol. But I mean you see the only kind of people who don't exactly agree 🤗o
Lendy R.03/29/2017 05:41
He's so so so so cute😩 z
Rosetta F.03/29/2017 05:21
Love him
Michael M.03/29/2017 04:01
You sir should not talk politics
Antoinette L.03/29/2017 02:34
Omg he's so cute
Marv L.03/29/2017 01:42
That make up game too strong for you fam...
Madera N.03/29/2017 00:47
It never matters when it's a black on black killing , as Chicago surpassed all police and whites killing blacks...i don't believe in something that does not acknowledge what's really happening in America, BLM leader asked whites to go to the back of the line, they stormed a library and called white kids "white trash" and assaulting some kids..so until you fix your issues don't point at others.
Belkis W.03/29/2017 00:21
Yesss John Legend on point as always 🙌🏽🙌🏽 and I love Chrissy .. she is awesome
Ulises U.03/28/2017 22:28
John Legend, yous the man. Oh, and fuck Trump. ✌
Samar N.03/28/2017 22:10
Really I had a lot of respect for him but Obama tanked our country and no woman should a pussy hat
Joy L.03/28/2017 21:06
I hate to see any stars who's music i like to give thier opinion on anything......it ruins my opinion of them. John your an idiot
Erik J.03/28/2017 18:56
You're an idiot
Benjamin R.03/28/2017 16:44
John legend needs to retire asap
Diana L.03/28/2017 16:17
Love u John Legend