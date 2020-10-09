back

Instagram vs. Reality: Influencer empowers her followers

This influencer is showing her followers that you don't need the perfect body, pose, or angle to both look and feel beautiful.

09/10/2020 10:00 PM

5 comments

  • Salman K.
    3 days

    no matter what u do ugly is ugly...

  • Mo R.
    4 days

    Gross

  • Janine M.
    5 days

  • Susan F.
    6 days

    So it’s all photoshopped and you can’t trust anyone. No wonder young women have such terrible body image issues.

  • Chris T.
    6 days

    Good job! You go girl!

