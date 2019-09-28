back
Interview: Joaquin Phoenix tells Brut why he's vegan
He took part in a protest while he was on his way to attend the Toronto International Film Festival. Vegan from the age of 3, he has been fighting for animal rights his whole life. Joaquin Phoenix tells Brut why he’s so committed to this cause.
09/28/2019 8:35 AM
Yvette H.2 days
soooo handsome 😍😍
Alison A.11/29/2019 22:29
Love this man and his life style . I am veggie since I was 12 ... never like to feel it between my teeth 🦷 But my family always thought I was mad .!!!! Sontheim family! Since 10 years I am vegan 🌱 and I love it . My blood great . I don’t care 🤷♀️ if you think it is ok to eat an animal - do it 👩💻 But leave me alone .
Craig M.11/26/2019 19:34
Too much meat his harmful as is too little meat. Meat production has to lessen and animals should be treated as humanely as possible but everyone needs meat in their diet although i agree it should be kept at a minimum.
Fernando G.11/24/2019 16:11
🥺
Akhil N.11/20/2019 10:57
Ya become a vegan and be a joker the rest of ur life lol.😂
Save A.11/20/2019 03:00
💚 love that you speak up for animals it’s amazing. It’s takes a amazing person to stand up and be Heard. Animals Don’t have a voice and they need us to help them 💚🌱
Grant K.11/16/2019 09:11
Somebody please educate me about wool?? Thks
Ismene Voka11/16/2019 06:57
Today I did vegan day the hall morning and night to because we love you 😘❤️
Ismene Voka11/12/2019 07:33
Joaquin I love your songs I walk the line movie ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Nathan P.11/12/2019 06:14
That's a good man to look up to.
Ismene Voka11/10/2019 08:17
We love to meet you Joaquin ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ismene Voka11/09/2019 06:59
I support
Ismene Voka11/09/2019 06:11
Nice Joaquin ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘😘😘💝💝💝
Lynn R.11/04/2019 19:02
Always loved this guy for his acting talent. So pleased he's a good person too! 😍
Lauren M.11/04/2019 04:35
Amazing man
Russell P.11/01/2019 11:54
wow vegan too
Stefan D.10/31/2019 21:51
Food chain gone wrong...
Gabbie D.10/31/2019 21:30
hes gwapo pala
Pria M.10/31/2019 08:40
my respect for his has increased.
Md M.10/31/2019 07:56
Being vegan to save animals but what are we gonna do to save innocent humans and children in syria, palestine etc.