Interview: Michelle Rodriguez

We met Michelle Rodriguez at Deauville Film Festival and she talked to us about sexism, gender inequality and that time a friend of Heath Ledger body-slammed her!
Solo M.09/13/2017 15:36
I didn't hear her spiel but I thought you might
Stephen B.09/13/2017 11:19
So women don't play women in movies?
Ravi S.09/13/2017 11:14
Body slammed? Brung?
Rhea R.09/13/2017 11:10
Cody James is that that that you??
Bliss R.09/13/2017 07:18
God, I love her.
Celeste L.09/13/2017 07:05
feminist dose for the day? I loved it lol
Ryan L.09/13/2017 06:08
Cue all the butt hurt men to start commenting tryna justify their manliess. Calm down bros, she didnt disrespect us. Lmao
Melenie A.09/13/2017 04:36
idk why she reminds me so much of my tia rari!? 💖🤷🏻♀️
Janet R.09/13/2017 02:35
Natalie Oseguera 👏👏👏
Emily S.09/13/2017 02:32
i love this so much
Leila P.09/13/2017 00:46
💪
Julie L.09/13/2017 00:37
is this your girlfriend
Lillie M.09/13/2017 00:15
Okay she's dope here but honestly her part in the fast and furious movies is just her being subjected to the exact kind of sexism she is talking about
Leif R.09/12/2017 23:20
interesting, so she's saying that women are only getting roles in movies where male directors and producers dictate those roles, so maybe women should just play a person sometimes where gender and sexuality are not part of the role at all, now that I think about it, playing a mom suggests both gender and sexuality. you know what I think is most interesting, how even in the 90's, which I thought was a modern time, we had come as far being for women's rights in regards to labor and domestic, but the idea of whether people are being marginalized is actually a "new" stream of consciousness, I think, and when I say new, I mean ancient to one group, while the rest of us just start to notice it.
Angel H.09/12/2017 23:12
❤❤❤❤❤Dear god
Morgan M.09/12/2017 20:00
I love her so much
Sharese P.09/12/2017 19:45
she look like SFC Martinez ?
Rafael C.09/12/2017 19:00
Briana Rafael Cuellar
Alexaus D.09/12/2017 18:42
All the men getting butt hurt who arnt even in the movie industry....
Alexaus D.09/12/2017 18:40
I fucking love her!!