back

Ivonne Coll — An "Abuela" For a New Age

She's the matriarch on Jane The Virgin — and she's changing the way Hollywood portrays "abuelas".

12/14/2018 10:01 PM
  • 46.3k
  • 14

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

10 comments

  • Ileana F.
    12/30/2018 02:11

    she is a true queen!! I love her!

  • Adel T.
    12/25/2018 09:57

    P

  • Lylia A.
    12/20/2018 21:33

    Lamia Lehtihet Abuela❤

  • Ifrah K.
    12/20/2018 12:09

    Abuela 😁

  • Camila F.
    12/20/2018 04:36

    la amo mucho ☹️☹️☹️

  • Messaoud S.
    12/19/2018 14:23

    True love

  • Josie C.
    12/17/2018 04:44

    PUERTORIQUENIA

  • Ibrahim A.
    12/16/2018 11:10

    Hey you how I love you too beautiful like you love you me 09

  • Candace B.
    12/15/2018 15:50

    Love her. Can't wait for the 'novela' to return. Have watched Jane the virgin since it started.

  • Kate R.
    12/14/2018 23:45

    YES! 🌹🙏🌹🙏🌹🙏🌹👑👑👑