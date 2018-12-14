Ivonne Coll — An "Abuela" For a New Age

She's the matriarch on Jane The Virgin — and she's changing the way Hollywood portrays "abuelas".
10 comments
Ileana F.12/30/2018 02:11
she is a true queen!! I love her!
Adel T.12/25/2018 09:57
P
Lylia A.12/20/2018 21:33
Lamia Lehtihet Abuela❤
Ifrah K.12/20/2018 12:09
Abuela 😁
Camila F.12/20/2018 04:36
la amo mucho ☹️☹️☹️
Messaoud S.12/19/2018 14:23
True love
Josie C.12/17/2018 04:44
PUERTORIQUENIA
Ibrahim A.12/16/2018 11:10
Hey you how I love you too beautiful like you love you me 09
Candace B.12/15/2018 15:50
Love her. Can't wait for the 'novela' to return. Have watched Jane the virgin since it started.
Kate R.12/14/2018 23:45
YES! 🌹🙏🌹🙏🌹🙏🌹👑👑👑