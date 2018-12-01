back

Jameela Jamil Claps Back At Celebrity Diets

Actress Jameela Jamil is making fun of terrible celebrity diets in this powerful clapback.

12/01/2018 12:01 AM
  • 75.4k
  • 20

And even more

  1. Niksen: the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing

  2. How Working Out Can Boost Your Memory

  3. One-Woman Play Explores a Mother's Death

  4. The History of Black Friday

  5. Indigenous Chef Teaches Traditional Cooking Techniques

  6. Swallowing Legos For Science

10 comments

  • Josh W.
    12/21/2018 21:01

    Dani

  • Isaac S.
    12/21/2018 18:17

    Ericka Sanders-Lage haha

  • Emma C.
    12/12/2018 07:44

    She talks about body shaming and then makes fun of people for trying a dieting product ???

  • Jaye D.
    12/07/2018 17:17

    Word

  • Manzar B.
    12/03/2018 17:39

    Nice

  • Zeni R.
    12/02/2018 16:13

    👍🏾

  • Marina G.
    12/02/2018 13:07

    she is awesome!!!!

  • Azalea B.
    12/02/2018 00:42

    This is just so cringe to me I dunno why

  • Ali M.
    12/01/2018 18:32

    😂😂😂💪💪

  • Mohammed F.
    12/01/2018 06:35

    🤣🤣🤣