back

James Michael Tyler who played Gunther on "Friends" has died

For many, he will forever be Gunther, Central Perk's aloof waiter who's unrequited love for Rachel culminated in the last episode of "Friends." James Michael Tyler died at age 59 after a battle with cancer.

10/25/2021 1:10 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:13

    James Michael Tyler who played Gunther on "Friends" has died

  2. 5:29

    The life of Lana Del Rey

  3. 5:42

    Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov takes Brut through his CV

  4. 3:09

    The story behind TikTok's viral hit, "Love Nwantiti"

  5. 4:59

    The life of Issa Rae

  6. 5:32

    Fired Netflix employee speaks to Brut about Dave Chappelle controversy

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.