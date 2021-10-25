back
James Michael Tyler who played Gunther on "Friends" has died
For many, he will forever be Gunther, Central Perk's aloof waiter who's unrequited love for Rachel culminated in the last episode of "Friends." James Michael Tyler died at age 59 after a battle with cancer.
10/25/2021 1:10 PM
