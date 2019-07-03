Jeff Goldblum is Cooler Than Ever
"Gender itself, as we move into the future, may literally be fluid and different." Jeff Goldblum spoke to Brut about masculinity and getting better with age. 😎
His life will not be contained
Over 40 years into his career, Jeff Goldblum is cooler than he’s ever been. The longtime entertainer always been cool in his own distinct way. He’s a singular actor—the kind whose roles you couldn’t imagine being played by anyone else. Offscreen, he’s an engaging, thoughtful guy. There’s almost nothing not to like about him. But not until the last decade years, in his 60s, did he break through as a modern style icon. How’d this happen? What compelled him to take an interest in so late into a career that has always valued personal style more than most?
The birth of Goldblum’s first son, Charlie Ocean, is another perfect example of his mastery of the universe. As you likely know, one of Goldblum’s most famous roles came in the form of uninspired MIT graduate and “cable repairman” David Levinson in the 1996 blockbuster hit Independence Day. It was one of Goldblum’s distinctive breakout roles that helped put him on the map, and one that he has been remembered for ever since. Well, the real-life Independence Day takes place on July 4th, which is also, ironically enough, the day his son, Charlie Ocean, was born. His new film, The Mountain, explores dreams, mental health, and the changing role of masculinity. A shy young man goes to work as a photographer for a controversial doctor who advocates lobotomies.
Jeff Goldblum is probably the coolest man alive because he somehow manages to take the traditional nerdy science-type and alter that weird guy into something incredibly handsome, confident, and stylish. And he’s been doing it for decades. He has style like no other, is incredibly talented, and serves as this awesome role model for guys everywhere—and at this point he is the living, breathing personification of everything cool.
Brut.
- 537.7k
- 2.6k
- 94
70 comments
Ashok P.08/01/2019 01:37
Chal hat bsdk
Ratti Z.07/31/2019 03:57
Another fallen icon.
Harald D.07/30/2019 23:11
More propaganda for lgbt ...
Ethel N.07/30/2019 22:03
Great actor
Estela d.07/30/2019 20:22
La mosca
Yusran M.07/30/2019 14:07
Ngentot
Onon M.07/28/2019 21:40
All i see is grand master
Sunano N.07/28/2019 07:21
Mirip bassist nya no doubt
Darrel D.07/28/2019 02:05
Thank god yes...because yuh ugly an cant act
Mehdi D.07/28/2019 00:42
We need to froze this man to enjoy it in the future
Josue C.07/27/2019 21:52
The word "Gender" refers to what you were born as. That is not, hasn't been, and will never be "fluid". If you're born male you are a male and vice versa. "Masculinity" on the other hand and sexuality can change and have changed, people say "that's a man's(woman's) job" those are ideals and norms, those can be changed and are not set because those who live alone (independently) have to do both the "manly jobs" and the "woman's job" so those ideals dont matter. Your sexuality is what you feel and (maybe) you can change it but your gender is set from birth, you can not change that.
Farida H.07/27/2019 07:16
hiisss vooiiiccceeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ayfel V.07/26/2019 04:51
Gençken çok filmini izlerdim harika bir aktör o zamanlarda ukalaydı halen ukala .. ona yakışıyo 😁
Daniel B.07/26/2019 02:58
what an icon
Jhon A.07/26/2019 00:48
ÆMĀŤĒŖÆŞÜ
Daniel B.07/25/2019 22:04
what an icon
Aymen E.07/25/2019 15:01
The fly
Sagar R.07/24/2019 16:09
I literally noticed him only in the movie Thor:ragnarok...Anyone else?😂😅
Saad T.07/24/2019 15:02
First time i saw him in 2002 independent day movie
Mohamed Y.07/24/2019 09:35
I respected you jeff until you said gender will be fluid ...