Jeff Koons' $91 Million Rabbit Breaks Record

This sculpture sold for more than $91 million making it the most expensive work sold by a living artist. The rabbit is not important in itself, other than in that it is instantaneously recognizable and therefore represents Koons’ “strong brand” well. In its place could have been Claude Monet’s Haystacks, which was also auctioned off this week, for $111 million, in New York. In 1986, the same painting sold for $2.5 million – think about that as a rate of return.

Jeffrey Koons is an American artist known for working with pop culture subjects and his reproductions of ordinary objects, such as balloon animals produced in stainless steel with mirror-finish surfaces. He lives and works in both New York City and his hometown of York, Pennsylvania.

With this sale, Koons Kerry James Marshall made history when Sean “Diddy” Combs bought Marshall’s 1997 Past Times for $21.1 million — making Marshall the top paid African-American artist.Jenny Saville became the most expensive living woman artist when her 1992 self-portrait Propped sold for $12.4 million.

The most expensive impressionist artwork sold for more than $110 million — Claude Monet’s 1890. The most expensive painting ever sold at auction is Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi (circa 1500)— sold for $450 million. Since then, Salvator Mundi’s whereabouts have been a mystery when the scheduled appearance at the Louvre Abu Dhabi postponed indefinitely.

News that Koons had overthrown David Hockney as the world's most expensive artist probably stirred people in world society a wide range of emotions that may have comprised of "Wait, Mnuchin, as in Steven Mnuchin?" Correct. Robert Mnuchin is the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's father and this fact might not exactly a coincidence.

