Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Same incidents, different accounts

Amber Heard: "He just kicked me. In the back." Johnny Depp: "I never struck a woman in my life." Depp and Heard are involved in a heavily publicized court battle where they've accused each other of domestic abuse. But they seem to recall the same incidents very differently.

05/11/2022 4:57 PM
27 comments

  • Steph S.
    27 minutes

    How do you cry and never have tears

  • Joe H.
    28 minutes

    Seems where there's life there's LIARS!?

  • Amy M.
    28 minutes

    I believe Johnny 100%!

  • Hodi E.
    31 minutes

    If amber was able to get into the acting business then I might have a chance to.

  • Graham L.
    31 minutes

    3 sides to this story, his / hers and the truth.

  • Abdul Q.
    35 minutes

    Yeah there is Hollywood and Bollywood scenes mixed

  • Patricia P.
    36 minutes

    Please put an end to this and make a Ruling already 🔥✅

  • Evelina R.
    37 minutes

    Tu kravu uz nemuzu ani vidět... fandím Johnovi...

  • Natalia A.
    38 minutes

    gideb li tghid tal biza

  • Achmad D.
    40 minutes

    liberal women are so scary, making up fake story just to get more money from johnny depp

  • Abel I.
    41 minutes

    That he can remember

  • Alyce C.
    42 minutes

    Oh and she is trying to win 50 ? Million

  • Alyce C.
    43 minutes

    I don’t care about her

  • Alyce C.
    43 minutes

    Why are they following these. …every day ?? Why do they get so much ?

  • Roula E.
    44 minutes

    Justice for johnny ❤️

  • Lulu V.
    an hour

    He kicked her down to the airplane floor....where was the crew and or the other people on the plane? no one did anything??? Beaten kicked and battered but no black n blue anywhere

  • Julia H.
    an hour

    Awalnya cinta udah nikah tahu semua jeleknya kalau udah gini gak ada yg mau ngalah ... kalian berdua itu sama2 salah ini hanya saran .. joni seblm kawin hartanya berapa si ember hartanya berapa ..udah pegang masing2 lalu harta yg dikumpulkan selama menikah berapa udah itu di bagi 2 dipotong ut biaya2 persidangan ... udah berhenti.. saling maaf2 an aja ... acara kalian berdua itu bikin orang pada ketawa ..bikin orang lain jadi kaya memanfaatkan urusan kalian berdua

  • Legna A.
    an hour

    They’re acting ain’t falling for this bs

  • Julius B.
    an hour

    Nothing more crazy than "celebrity". Oh wait.. star f#ckers .. they're really really crazy..

  • Austin K.
    an hour

    She is the worst actress on this planet.

