Kanye for president?

According to him, he's the voice of this generation, a creative genius, his own favorite rapper. Now, he says he's running for president in 2020. Here's the story of Kanye West.

07/07/2020 9:59 PM
158 comments

  • Scott H.
    7 minutes

    Kanye as a Trump fan boy. He's merely plan to split Biden's votes leaving trump with his normal vote numbers

  • Mehdi M.
    12 minutes

    “what y’all laughing at” 😂😂

  • Frank A.
    18 minutes

    🦇 💩 🤪

  • Adriana F.
    25 minutes

    Noooooooo thank you 😩

  • Daniel T.
    26 minutes

    Do a better job than sleepy Joe.

  • Mary R.
    27 minutes

    👎

  • Michele N.
    28 minutes

    What a dump! Can u imagine Kim Kardashian as First Lady? LOL

  • Joe C.
    31 minutes

    Snoop dogg might have a better chance

  • Jose V.
    38 minutes

    He wants Texas to ???

  • Jeff J.
    40 minutes

    I don’t laugh at celebrities running for President anymore because it’s like the government only cares about stars and not people whose educated in politics so it’s not far fetched that Kanye maybe elected for President I laughed about Trump when he announced running for President but he probably saying whose laughing now 🤦🏽‍♂️

  • Fahad A.
    41 minutes

    Where are the masters and PhD degree holders in foreign affairs, in political science, and law, to stand for presenditial seat??? Bloddy hell, whats happening around? Rofl

  • Kim Y.
    an hour

    He's an idiot..

  • AJ I.
    an hour

    Don King for VP or Caitlin Jenner,

  • Ranga P.
    an hour

    Stable genius to creative genius.... Can't wait to see this transition.

  • Tahsina A.
    an hour

    so if he becomes the president then kim is going to be the first lady?

  • Kim P.
    an hour

    Oh hell no!

  • Virgilio C.
    an hour

    😂🤣😅😂 I cant decide if you would be more ignorant to vote for this clown or the Baboon Trump.

  • Marie W.
    an hour

    Good Lord

  • Stephanie W.
    an hour

    Goodness, no....

  • Chris E.
    an hour

    Imagine Kim Kardashian as the First Lady...