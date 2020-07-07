Kanye for president?
Scott H.7 minutes
Kanye as a Trump fan boy. He's merely plan to split Biden's votes leaving trump with his normal vote numbers
Mehdi M.12 minutes
“what y’all laughing at” 😂😂
Frank A.18 minutes
🦇 💩 🤪
Adriana F.25 minutes
Noooooooo thank you 😩
Daniel T.26 minutes
Do a better job than sleepy Joe.
Mary R.27 minutes
👎
Michele N.28 minutes
What a dump! Can u imagine Kim Kardashian as First Lady? LOL
Joe C.31 minutes
Snoop dogg might have a better chance
Jose V.38 minutes
He wants Texas to ???
Jeff J.40 minutes
I don’t laugh at celebrities running for President anymore because it’s like the government only cares about stars and not people whose educated in politics so it’s not far fetched that Kanye maybe elected for President I laughed about Trump when he announced running for President but he probably saying whose laughing now 🤦🏽♂️
Fahad A.41 minutes
Where are the masters and PhD degree holders in foreign affairs, in political science, and law, to stand for presenditial seat??? Bloddy hell, whats happening around? Rofl
Kim Y.an hour
He's an idiot..
AJ I.an hour
Don King for VP or Caitlin Jenner,
Ranga P.an hour
Stable genius to creative genius.... Can't wait to see this transition.
Tahsina A.an hour
so if he becomes the president then kim is going to be the first lady?
Kim P.an hour
Oh hell no!
Virgilio C.an hour
😂🤣😅😂 I cant decide if you would be more ignorant to vote for this clown or the Baboon Trump.
Marie W.an hour
Good Lord
Stephanie W.an hour
Goodness, no....
Chris E.an hour
Imagine Kim Kardashian as the First Lady...