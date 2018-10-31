Kanye + politics = ☹️

The life of Shakira
"Dance Monkey": the story behind the hit song
The Story of Banksy
The Life of Britney Spears
The story of Sacha Baron Cohen
The "Vogue Challenge": Black creatives call for diversity in fashion
Padded cell for 2 please!!
He needs help. And Candice is an idiot. Blexit? So ridiculoius
If you bought a pair of his sneakers or anything, your comments are suspect at best.
I guess if he called Kanye the "n" word all his followers would start chanting it also.
Go figure.
He needs to focus on making her a music great again_ all his latest has sucked!
Who really cares about what this clown has to say??
To little too late.
I could care less about Kanye West. Period.
people say kill or convert. he wants to stay alive
But has he made up with reality?
When meds finally kicks in 😂
Better for him.
The term "useful idiot" was coined during the cold war. It was used to describe people unwittingly used for extremist propaganda.
The more influence a person has, the more informed they have to be to ensure they arent getting used.
Good luck Kanye, the political atmosphere is getting worse each year, I dont blame you for wanting out.
Dance boy, dance.
Bunch of sociopaths you're all a bunch of narcissistic sociopaths
He is lying,Man is apolitical animal socrates and Aristotle.Politics is the management of society Ugandan political science.
He thinks he is creative. Hahahahahaha.
Lunatic
So trump is selling hats for his campaign and your selling shirts. Just for money for yourself.
Not to feed the hungry or give to black Americans for college or homeless.
No thanks to the both of you LYING SOB's
Who cares?
47 comments
David J.11/02/2018 07:36
Padded cell for 2 please!!
Tiffanye Y.11/02/2018 05:26
He needs help. And Candice is an idiot. Blexit? So ridiculoius
Ikahn E.11/01/2018 21:46
If you bought a pair of his sneakers or anything, your comments are suspect at best.
Ikahn E.11/01/2018 21:44
I guess if he called Kanye the "n" word all his followers would start chanting it also. Go figure.
Eric P.11/01/2018 19:33
He needs to focus on making her a music great again_ all his latest has sucked!
Dave J.11/01/2018 16:35
Who really cares about what this clown has to say??
Stella N.11/01/2018 14:59
To little too late.
Roy A.11/01/2018 14:02
I could care less about Kanye West. Period.
Dorothy R.11/01/2018 13:09
people say kill or convert. he wants to stay alive
MC M.11/01/2018 11:29
But has he made up with reality?
Ahmed E.11/01/2018 11:25
When meds finally kicks in 😂
Robert A.11/01/2018 11:13
Better for him.
David R.11/01/2018 11:11
The term "useful idiot" was coined during the cold war. It was used to describe people unwittingly used for extremist propaganda. The more influence a person has, the more informed they have to be to ensure they arent getting used. Good luck Kanye, the political atmosphere is getting worse each year, I dont blame you for wanting out.
Albert P.11/01/2018 10:58
Dance boy, dance.
Billy R.11/01/2018 10:50
Bunch of sociopaths you're all a bunch of narcissistic sociopaths
Edema M.11/01/2018 08:20
He is lying,Man is apolitical animal socrates and Aristotle.Politics is the management of society Ugandan political science.
Fides S.11/01/2018 07:25
He thinks he is creative. Hahahahahaha.
Seth E.11/01/2018 07:18
Lunatic
Suzanna S.11/01/2018 06:17
So trump is selling hats for his campaign and your selling shirts. Just for money for yourself. Not to feed the hungry or give to black Americans for college or homeless. No thanks to the both of you LYING SOB's
Zisho N.11/01/2018 06:06
Who cares?