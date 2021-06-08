back

Kanye West, according to Kanye West

'Musical genius,' 'artist merchant,' 'in front of the joke.' Kanye West ... according to Kanye West.

08/06/2021 12:27 PM

Pop Culture

  1. 7:49

    The life of Shakira

  2. 5:13

    Beyond the music and drama of "Love & Hip Hop"

  3. 5:43

    This guy draws Vin Diesel every day

  4. 6:58

    The story of Lizzo

  5. 3:33

    "Jeopardy!" names new hosts

  6. 7:50

    The life of Beyoncé

33 comments

  • Geofray M.
    7 days

    People talk sh**** but they know nothing about Kanye West.!!

  • Yuseph I.
    08/10/2021 12:12

    Surely you mean fake... no amount of money make you right, and for his followers.... check your self..!

  • Thomas G.
    08/08/2021 17:16

    Gross

  • Abraham C.
    08/07/2021 17:20

    Who that.

  • Cal A.
    08/07/2021 17:00

    No genius found.

  • Wendy B.
    08/07/2021 00:08

    Poor man should be pityed its obvious he is a sandwich short of a loaf.

  • Josephine K.
    08/06/2021 21:55

    I like kaney West Not for his speech.. But he seems a nice guy

  • Keith L.
    08/06/2021 20:36

    Delusional.

  • Matt N.
    08/06/2021 18:45

    Don't forget gay fish

  • Ou K.
    08/06/2021 18:31

    I like his extrême confidence or his ego, successful pple are always tend to be confident, egoist and bipolar.

  • Blaise A.
    08/06/2021 17:48

    The biggest looser on the planet right there...I mean he's a loser to the likes, No one has ever seen before....

  • Abdul R.
    08/06/2021 17:45

    Devil worshipper

  • Jeff L.
    08/06/2021 16:25

    quiero ser como Kanye.

  • Raihan S.
    08/06/2021 16:08

    You know the world is really upside down when you see large crowds gathering for these morally corrupted idiots.

  • Suzana Z.
    08/06/2021 15:52

    Kanye loves kanye.

  • Aldo A.
    08/06/2021 15:42

    🤡

  • Eduardo A.
    08/06/2021 15:32

    Really? I thought I was delusional at times but this is another level

  • Cla F.
    08/06/2021 15:27

    When he said I am the god that was it ...finish 😂😂

  • Susan F.
    08/06/2021 14:42

    Delusions of grandeur are a typical sign of his mental illness.

  • Caroline D.
    08/06/2021 14:26

    He has verbal diarrhea