Kanye West Takes Gospel Show to Jail
After bringing Sunday Service to music festivals and churches, Kanye West took it to a jail in Texas for an emotional performance that brought some inmates to tears.
Some are comparing to Johnny Cash's 1968 performance at Folsom Prison
Kanye West brought his Sunday Service performance to Houston’s Harris County Jail. As part of the rollout of his album Jesus Is King, his gospel-infused hip-hop performances have made it to festivals universities churches across America. Despite some questions over the sincerity of his move to gospel, music industry veterans say if West’s intention is pure, his pivot could be revolutionary. Each performance spanned 45 minutes. About 400 male inmates witnessed one show and 100 female inmates were moved by another. That moment brought the retired Harris County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant turned chaplain to tears.
“Gospel music is gospel. The good news is what message you're putting on top of whatever that music is. I look at what he's trying to do, hopefully. That whatever it is that people may have had hesitations about him in the past will stay in the past. If he stays on the path of being what it is that he's saying he's doing through the music in these new Sunday services that he's doing. I'll be his biggest supporter,” Andre Guess, founder - Guessworks Management tells Brut. "So, beyond that initial impact, what’s the follow-up?" It's the question Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and five full-time chaplains asked themselves as soon as the award-winning rap artist and his team left the county jail. Since then chaplains have been building on that once-in-a-lifetime experience that some are comparing to Johnny Cash's 1968 performance at Folsom Prison.
The chaplains are working with inmates who are now opened to seeing a new perspective. Teams of county employees are connecting inmates, many of whom are awaiting trial, with faith-based ministries and mental health resources. In addition to the full-time staff, about 200 civilians volunteer with the sheriff's chaplaincy program. After West's performance, the hope is for more people step up to volunteer.
Brut.
329 comments
Kissland F.12/03/2019 12:53
https://youtu.be/3CZrGmqywyQ
Laguna B.12/01/2019 05:55
Make a joyful noise unto the Lord!!!
Michael D.11/30/2019 23:02
It is action of God in different ways when we submit our lives in His own purpose... Proclaim the Gospel through music and rap is different and amazing for this days good taste for the soul.
Michel J.11/30/2019 13:22
https://youtu.be/ShxJG90Onto
Jorge L.11/28/2019 23:29
Crazy guy, hypocrite!!!.... this is the guy who thinks slavery was a Choice....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣...and supports criminal in the white house.... give me a break.....
Susan B.11/28/2019 13:40
So this is real I thought it was a joke,God bless Kanye
Jonathan H.11/28/2019 05:31
Noah got drunk, Jacob lied, Moses Murdered, Rahab was a prosititute, David had an affair God still used them. He can use you too."
Jonathan H.11/28/2019 05:28
Jesus: “If you had known what these words mean, ‘I desire mercy, not sacrifice,’ you would not have condemned the innocent.” Matthew 12:7 (NIV)
Jonathan H.11/28/2019 05:28
When the Pharisees saw this, they said to His disciples, “Why is your Teacher eating with the tax collectors and sinners?” But when Jesus heard this, He said, “It is not those who are healthy who need a physician, but those who are sick. But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire compassion, and not sacrifice,’ for I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners.” Matthew 9:11-13 (NASB)
Jonathan H.11/28/2019 05:28
Jesus said to them, “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners.” Mark 2:15-17 (NIV)
Jonathan H.11/28/2019 04:06
Jesus: “And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.” John 12:32 (NIV)
Jonathan H.11/28/2019 03:46
Jesus: “And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.” John 12:32 (NIV)
Jonathan H.11/27/2019 19:52
Jesus: The Spirit and the bride say, “Come.” And let the one who hears say, “Come.” And let the one who is thirsty come; let the one who wishes take the water of life without cost.” Revelation 22:17 (NASB)
IsaBel J.11/27/2019 19:37
mire joven
Aymane Y.11/27/2019 18:27
bah enfaite L7ebs Lit kijibo kanye Mdrrrr Andrbo dwira
Jonathan H.11/27/2019 15:49
“Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” Romans 10:12-13 (NIV)
Jonathan H.11/27/2019 15:33
Jesus: “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Matthew 19:14 (NIV) - (Little children characteristically trust and believe. It’s all about trusting, believing and depending on Christ.)
David H.11/27/2019 00:02
Tell your Boy Trump to release the Children from the Cages, in God's Name! Since you're so Christian like, you should feel this message, choir boy!
Junot J.11/26/2019 22:00
agradecido con el de arriba
Ignacio B.11/26/2019 16:14
el hermano kanye extendiendo el reino (?)